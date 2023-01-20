ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LATACO

Headlines: Boyle Heights’ Activists Pile Garbage at City Hall to Make Local Politicians Act on Neighborhood’s Trash Problem

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Boyle Heights: Activists with First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard, which organizes regular clean-ups on the streets of Boyle Heights,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood

The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Birtcher Development Secures Entitlements for 330,000 SQFT Distribution Facility in Fontana

Newport Beach, Calif. – Birtcher Development, a five generation California-based industrial real estate development firm, announced today that entitlements have been secured for Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana, located in Fontana, California. Construction will begin on the 330,048-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution facility in the next few months and is expected to be completed in early 2024.
FONTANA, CA
Eater

Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

‘We Are Not Born Rich:’ Six Street Vendors to Support in Boyle Heights

“We are not born rich, and we have a pride for something we like doing, and our mind just becomes creative to do different things,” says Julian Anguiano, owner of Mystyx Kafe. Street vendors line the sidewalks in Boyle Heights, providing locals with accessible and affordable meals every day. Their contribution to the community goes beyond what they sell and is based heavily on what they represent; cultural identity, union, and tradition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Knock LA’s Biggest Year Yet

The past year was another one of explosive growth for Knock LA. Our reporters and editors have been working hard all year to keep our readers informed on issues inside LA City Hall and across the county, covering tenants’ rights, workers on strike, and more. Being primarily funded by donations, we feel it’s important for transparency to share with our readership exactly how we grew. But let’s start at the beginning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'

PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy