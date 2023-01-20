Read full article on original website
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
Headlines: Boyle Heights’ Activists Pile Garbage at City Hall to Make Local Politicians Act on Neighborhood’s Trash Problem
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Boyle Heights: Activists with First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard, which organizes regular clean-ups on the streets of Boyle Heights,...
THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood
The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
theregistrysocal.com
Birtcher Development Secures Entitlements for 330,000 SQFT Distribution Facility in Fontana
Newport Beach, Calif. – Birtcher Development, a five generation California-based industrial real estate development firm, announced today that entitlements have been secured for Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana, located in Fontana, California. Construction will begin on the 330,048-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution facility in the next few months and is expected to be completed in early 2024.
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 11. The meeting discussed a variety of things that the public hasn’t been made aware of.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
westsidetoday.com
Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex
800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
‘We Are Not Born Rich:’ Six Street Vendors to Support in Boyle Heights
“We are not born rich, and we have a pride for something we like doing, and our mind just becomes creative to do different things,” says Julian Anguiano, owner of Mystyx Kafe. Street vendors line the sidewalks in Boyle Heights, providing locals with accessible and affordable meals every day. Their contribution to the community goes beyond what they sell and is based heavily on what they represent; cultural identity, union, and tradition.
knock-la.com
Knock LA’s Biggest Year Yet
The past year was another one of explosive growth for Knock LA. Our reporters and editors have been working hard all year to keep our readers informed on issues inside LA City Hall and across the county, covering tenants’ rights, workers on strike, and more. Being primarily funded by donations, we feel it’s important for transparency to share with our readership exactly how we grew. But let’s start at the beginning.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
Person Killed In Homeless Encampment Fire Near DTLA
An investigation is under following one person who was found dead after an homeless encampment fire in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning. LAFD responded to reports of a trash fire near the 1600 blk of S Grand Vista Ave with the cross street of Emery St just after 4:30am. This area is known to be an industrial area.
Explosion Leads to Power Outage Downtown
About 500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in downtown Los Angeles and more than 3,200 customers in El Sereno are without power Monday.
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall; death toll at 11
Officials did not disclose an age for the 11th fatality, which was announced by the LA County Department of Health Services.
fox10phoenix.com
Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'
PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
Secure parking lot for housing insecure people coming to Los Angeles County
Housing insecure people who sleep in their cars will soon be able to park overnight in a secure parking lot near LAX, the airport announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners unanimously approved the measure. The parking lot is located on La Cienega Boulevard and 111th Street, a news release said. The secure […]
yovenice.com
Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council adopts permanent tenant protections as end of COVID emergency nears
LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. What You Need To Know. The council voted...
