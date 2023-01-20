Get ready for more Minions! There are a lot of changes happening around the front of Universal Studios Florida as the area transitions from Production Central to Illumination Avenue. The new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and Minion Cafe will be opening this summer and construction seems to be ramping up. We spotted a few new decorations added to the queue of Villain-Con and some additional steel structure taking shape at the Minion Cafe. Take a look at the latest progress on these two projects.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO