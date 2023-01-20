Read full article on original website
Final Disney100 Decorations Added to Carthay Circle at Disney California Adventure
As the official start of the Disney100 celebration approaches, the final touches are appearing throughout Disneyland Resort. It seems the final banners and medallion have been hung on the Carthay Circle façade. We previously noted the new stars on the building’s marquee. The banners on either side of...
PHOTOS: Disneyland Monorail Debuts a New 100th Anniversary Wrap
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration kicks off in just two days! Today, the Disneyland Monorail debuted a platinum 100th anniversary wrap. We saw the monorail zoom past in the Esplanade. The wrap says “Disney 100” with sparkles floating down the side. Chip n’ Dale are presenting...
Mickey Statue With Incorrect Quote Installed at Disneyland For Disney100
A new platinum Mickey statue has been installed at Disneyland park for the Disney100 celebration beginning in a few days. Unfortunately, the quote on the statue’s base is incorrect. Mickey is at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. The banner on his base reads “It all started with a...
VIDEO: Disneyland Esplanade Music Updated for Disney100 With Ellen’s Energy Adventure, Test Track, Carousel of Progress, and More Parks Music
The esplanade music at Disneyland Resort has been updated for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration to include tracks from Disney Parks around the world. Listen to the videos in these embedded tweets or visit our Twitter page to hear music from Test Track presented by Chevrolet, Carousel of Progress (“Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow”), and even Ellen’s Energy Adventure.
Disneyland Resort to Livestream Disney100 Kickoff from Disneyland on January 27
Disneyland has announced a special livestream to help kick off the Disney100 celebration from the resort on Friday, January 27!. The stream was announced today on the Disney Parks Blog, and will begin at 5:00p.m. ET / 2:00p.m. ET on Friday, January 27. During the broadcast, we’ll see special performances,...
PHOTOS: Radiator Springs Racers Reopens at Disney California Adventure After Refurbishment
Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure has reopened following a refurbishment. The ride was supposed to reopen on January 23 but remained closed through January 24. Today, January 25, guests were racing through the desert again. Radiator Springs Racers closed for over a week last summer...
VIDEO: Where to Spot ‘Hidden Mickey’ Popcorn in the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
In a new TikTok video, Walt Disney Imagineering Senior Creative Director Jonathan Friday shared a closer look at one of the details of the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue. @disneyparks. We are living for the details in this Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue 🍿🐭 #Disneyland #Disney #ToonTown...
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Closing for Two Days Due to Cold Weather
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed for two more days this week due to cold weather. It will be closed both tomorrow, January 26, and Friday, January 27. The low tomorrow is 44° and the low on Friday is 46°. Blizzard Beach has closed several...
Villain-Con Minion Blast Gets More Details Added to Entrance and Queue, Minion Café Expands at Universal Studios Florida
Get ready for more Minions! There are a lot of changes happening around the front of Universal Studios Florida as the area transitions from Production Central to Illumination Avenue. The new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and Minion Cafe will be opening this summer and construction seems to be ramping up. We spotted a few new decorations added to the queue of Villain-Con and some additional steel structure taking shape at the Minion Cafe. Take a look at the latest progress on these two projects.
Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure
Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
Universal Orlando Resort Testing Mardi Gras Token Experience with Select Passholders, Surveying for Future UOAP Perks and Benefits
The Universal Orlando Resort is testing a new “token experience” with a small group of Annual Passholder for Universal’s Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. The experience is only available to randomly selected Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders, and we were lucky enough to get selected. After we received the first e-mail notifying us we were selected, we registered to participate in a second e-mail. What’s the “token experience” all about? Let’s check it out!
Construction Walls Go Up Around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, Vehicle With Characters Removed
Construction walls have gone up around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, although the ride remains open. We immediately noticed that the ride vehicle full of the Simpsons family had been removed from near the sign. Below is a photo from the Universal Studios Florida website of the figure.
Pan Galactic Pizza Port Tony Solaroni Plush Landing in February at Tokyo Disneyland
Pizza lovers, count your lucky stars, Pan Galactic Pizza is speeding your way! One of the most beloved restaurants at Tokyo Disney Resort is Pan Galactic Pizza Port in Tomorrowland. Not for its food, which is on the worse side of mediocre at best, but for its quirky 1980s animatronic-video hybrid show featuring its franchisee Tony Solaroni. And now you can bring home the beloved Spumonian with a new plush coming in February to Tokyo Disneyland!
Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Cafe Orleans (Available Feb. 1 through 28) Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce...
‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Projection Show Returning to Disneyland
The characters of “Encanto” will once again grace the façade of “it’s a small world” with the return of the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” projection show to Disneyland park. The projection show will return for a limited time beginning in...
‘Encanto’ Package Available at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Disneyland and Walt Disney World
An “Encanto” package is now available at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations in Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reopened in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland last summer after a long closure due to COVID-19. Guests between ages 3 and 12 can usually be transformed into a princess or knight through the experience. Prices range from $99.95 to $229.95, depending on the package.
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
FIRST LOOK Inside ‘Mickey Through the Ears’ Exhibit in Queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on Friday, January 27, at Disneyland, but D23 has shared an inside look at the newest attraction, including the “Mickey Through the Years” exhibit in the queue. They also shared a full look at the finished façade, the El CapiTOON Theater...
Disney Releases Closer Look at 100th Anniversary Character Costumes
Disney Parks has shared a video on Instagram featuring a closer look at the 100th anniversary character costumes Mickey and friends will wear at Disneyland Resort during the celebration. The characters are appearing in dapper silver and purple outfits. Their jackets and dresses are decorated with rhinestone stars and fireworks....
Fireworks Test Taking Place at EPCOT on January 25
EPCOT will be performing fireworks tests after the park closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Guests staying at the nearby resorts, including Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Yacht Club, and Disney’s Beach Club, may hear the rehearsals taking place. The tests are scheduled from around 11:45 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and may include bursts of fireworks, lasers, and smoke/fog effects.
