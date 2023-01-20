Read full article on original website
Rita Moreno recounts flirty locker room story from '80 for Brady' set for Kelly Clarkson
In case you were wondering, Rita Moreno very much has still got her groove. The Oscar winner, 91, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday with her "80 for Brady" co-stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin, where Moreno told a story from the set that had everyone howling.
Justin Bieber sells his music catalog
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his publishing and artist royalties from his song catalog, adding himself to a growing list of pop stars who have inked rights deals. Bieber sold his catalog to Hipgnosis, the music rights investment company announced Tuesday. "Justin is truly a once in a...
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have had their first baby
Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child with husband Carter Reum. Sharing a picture of a baby's hand clutching a woman's thumb, the media personality and heiress wrote on Instagram Tuesday: "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji. Hilton's representatives confirmed the announcement...
