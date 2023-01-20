ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Food City: Do you need a vitamin supplement?

Taking time to evaluate health and wellness status is a great way to start the new year. One key consideration is aiming to eat a balanced diet. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans provide insight on vitamins and minerals most people are not eating in adequate amounts. These include vitamin D, calcium, iron and essential fatty acids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy