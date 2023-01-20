Read full article on original website
Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
Kingsport Times-News
Food City: Do you need a vitamin supplement?
Taking time to evaluate health and wellness status is a great way to start the new year. One key consideration is aiming to eat a balanced diet. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans provide insight on vitamins and minerals most people are not eating in adequate amounts. These include vitamin D, calcium, iron and essential fatty acids.
