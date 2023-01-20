ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Crash closes part of Highway 75 early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Highway 75 is impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The northbound lanes are closed at Fox Farm Road, north of I-680. There are no reports of injuries at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Portion of West A Street to close Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway after traffic stop

UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling through the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE: Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Rollover Crash Tuesday Morning Near Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–What led to a rollover crash shortly after 7:30am Tuesday near the Lincoln Airport remains under investigation. According to Lincoln Police, a 19-year-old woman involved in the crash and was conscious and alert at the scene just south of NW 12th and West Adams Streets. It doesn’t appear that any injuries were life-threatening, according to Sgt. Chris Vollmer. Southbound traffic on NW 12th that turns into eastbound West Cornhusker Highway had to be shut down for a period of time but is back open.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

KETV.com

Firefighters battle building fire in Blair early Wednesday

BLAIR, Neb. — Firefighters are battling a building fire off Highway 30 in Blair, Nebraska. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the fire near Kelly Drive on Twitter at 4:25 a.m. When KETV NewsWatch 7 crews arrived at the scene about half an hour later, they found smoke and flames billowing from a building on the property of a Woodhouse car dealership.
BLAIR, NE
WOWT

More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle fire impacts I-80 traffic near Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. -- Traffic in Cass County has been affected by a vehicle fire. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the fire was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. The fire has caused the right lane of traffic to be closed for westbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Ashland.
CASS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Bullet Leaves It’s Mark In Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood

Lincoln Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunfire around 7:15 Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were initially sent to the area of 56th and Fremont after residents reported hearing several gunshots. “Arriving officers did not locate any damage, casings or additional disturbance,” Vollmer says. Just...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice. It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.
MILFORD, NE

