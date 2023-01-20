Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KETV.com
Crash closes part of Highway 75 early Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Highway 75 is impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The northbound lanes are closed at Fox Farm Road, north of I-680. There are no reports of injuries at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
1011now.com
Portion of West A Street to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway after traffic stop
UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling through the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE: Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department...
kfornow.com
Rollover Crash Tuesday Morning Near Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–What led to a rollover crash shortly after 7:30am Tuesday near the Lincoln Airport remains under investigation. According to Lincoln Police, a 19-year-old woman involved in the crash and was conscious and alert at the scene just south of NW 12th and West Adams Streets. It doesn’t appear that any injuries were life-threatening, according to Sgt. Chris Vollmer. Southbound traffic on NW 12th that turns into eastbound West Cornhusker Highway had to be shut down for a period of time but is back open.
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed, and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes impact the Tuesday morning commute.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the metro had to deal with major issues on several major routes Tuesday morning. A crash on westbound Dodge just east of the 132nd happened shortly after 7 AM. This crash resulted in lanes being blocked near the median and traffic in both directions...
KETV.com
Firefighters battle building fire in Blair early Wednesday
BLAIR, Neb. — Firefighters are battling a building fire off Highway 30 in Blair, Nebraska. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the fire near Kelly Drive on Twitter at 4:25 a.m. When KETV NewsWatch 7 crews arrived at the scene about half an hour later, they found smoke and flames billowing from a building on the property of a Woodhouse car dealership.
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle fire impacts I-80 traffic near Ashland
ASHLAND, Neb. -- Traffic in Cass County has been affected by a vehicle fire. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the fire was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. The fire has caused the right lane of traffic to be closed for westbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Ashland.
klin.com
Bullet Leaves It’s Mark In Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood
Lincoln Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunfire around 7:15 Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were initially sent to the area of 56th and Fremont after residents reported hearing several gunshots. “Arriving officers did not locate any damage, casings or additional disturbance,” Vollmer says. Just...
City of Omaha making push to hire hundreds amid worker shortage
Like any company, Omaha competes for employees. With unemployment so low, it's always competitive. Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 2.6%,
klin.com
Study Finds Lincoln is Nebraska’s Best City to Rent New Apartments
A new study by RentCafe concludes that Lincoln is Nebraska’s best city for finding new apartments in the state. All told, the state capital saw over 4,800 new apartments entering the market since 2012, a 32.6 percent increase in the stock of new apartments in the last 10 years.
klkntv.com
LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
KETV.com
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
72-year-old Tecumseh inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
On Tuesday, a 72-year-old inmate died at a Lincoln hospital, according to officials. John Epting was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
1011now.com
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice. It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.
