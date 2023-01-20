Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Ranger/Journal’s Cote lands Photo of the Year, Slate of Awards
Carl Cote, the man behind the camera for The Ranger, Lander Journal, and Wind River News, swept the top spots for Wyoming photojournalists at the 124th annual Wyoming Press Association Convention in Cheyenne. In addition to a host of awards, Cote secured the coveted “Photo of the Year” honors for...
wrrnetwork.com
Daniel James “Bird” WhiteBird
Daniel James WhiteBird “Bird”, 39, of Riverton passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A rosary and wake will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the family residence located at 4055 Sandy Lane, starting at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
wrrnetwork.com
Friday night is Last shot to participate in 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt
The Women’s Five-Shot Rabbit hunt is taking place this weekend and teams have until Friday night to sign up for what, according to the bunny tracks in the neighborhood, should be a great year for rabbit stew. The headquarters for this annual event is the Elks Lodge, at 207...
wrrnetwork.com
WGFD: Be Patient with Wildlife Coping with Deep Snow
Wyoming Game and Fish officials at the Lander Regional Office are asking residents to be aware and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions, as well as near misses, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
wrrnetwork.com
Local Jobless Rate Jumped up Three Tenths of a Point in December
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.6% in November to 3.7% in December. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was lower than its December 2021 level of 4.0%, but marginally higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5%.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton rocks Lander in cross-county rivalry
The boys and girls of Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Riverton High School (RHS) have ignited the rivalry between the two schools, placed thirty minutes apart from one another, for years with the traveling trophy in football, soccer and basketball. Tuesday night the rivalry was renewed at Riverton’s Wolverine arena with a fully packed house full of green and red filling the bleachers to the brim.
wrrnetwork.com
Property Sale Finalized for new Riverton Hospital
Riverton Medical District is pleased to announce that another milestone has been reached in the progress toward a new hospital for Riverton and surrounding communities. On January 12, 2023, the purchase of the property was finalized. “This land ownership now allows the next phase of building our new state-of-the-art hospital...
wrrnetwork.com
St. Stephens hosting Wyoming Indian Friday
This Friday one of the biggest rivalries in the county returns to the court as Wyoming Indian Chiefs (8-7, 3-0) and Lady Chiefs (12-3, 3-0) travel a few minutes down the road to take on the St. Stephens Eagles (2-8, 1-2) and Lady Eagles (1-8, 0-3) at Fort Washakie High School.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
