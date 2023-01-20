Read full article on original website
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rosepine man has been arrested on two domestic abuse charges. Shawn Michael Williamson, 38, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Bond has not been set. Williamson remains in the VPSO...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been accused of committing three separate burglaries in Rapides Parish in October and November of 2022. Anthony Lee Wells, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on three counts of simple burglary on Jan. 17, 2023. The Rapides Parish...
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said a sinkhole located at 401 Jefferson St. has been repaired and will not get any worse. The existing sewer line has been abandoned and filled with concrete. The sewer line will remain on bypass as materials for the new sewer line and manholes arrive throughout this week.
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check back for the latest information on severe weather and closings. Alexandria Country Day School - Upper school campus at LSUA will close at 12:15 p.m. Lower and middle school campus on Bayou Rapides will close at 1:30 p.m. Avoyelles Catholic Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reported that the following recent arrests were made by Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. All persons are presumed...
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A jury trial has been set for Sept. 25, 2023, for the former principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, who was indicted in April 2022 on a count of cruelty to juveniles. The investigation into John Grimes started on Sept. 10, 2021, when Harli Matt,...
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
A Louisiana trucking company says it has dropped plans to house nonhuman primates at a former Bunkie special education center, declaring on LinkedIn that it was leaving the transportation business altogether. Jeffrey Quebedeaux, the owner of Quebedeaux Transport, had been facing eviction and the collection of unpaid rent at the...
