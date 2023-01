How to spend Valentine's Day in Sacramento

Selland’s has to-go dinners for those who prefer a quiet night at home. Photo by @sellandsmarketcafe

💘 Put on your fancy pants

💘 Make it a party

💘 Love yourself

💘 A quiet night in

is right around the corner, and we’re here to help.Whether you’re planning something for that special someone, or you’re your own special someone , here areto spend Valentine’s Day across Sacramento.If your boo is elegant, classy — the type of person who walks into a black-tie event and makes the room feel underdressed — then do it up. Treat them to a $500 dinner experience at thethat includes live music, dancing, a professional photographer, and awith filet mignon and lobster tails.The Valentine’s Day “Colors” bar crawl — complete with waived cover charges and food and drink specials — should be a surefire hit. Just be aware of thefor this event: wearing red means you’re single, black means taken, and blue means undecidedNonprofit Single Mom Strong is holding an event for women to spend the evening celebrating themselves — get dressed up, walk a red carpet for photos, listen to speakers, andIf you’re looking to Selland’s Market Cafe has you covered with their dinner to-go . Choose from beef, salmon, or winter vegetable Wellington paired with either spinach and strawberry salad or a white cheddar and chive potato purée. The meal package also includes dessert — andfor an additional fee.