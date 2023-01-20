How to spend Valentine's Day in Sacramento

If your boo is elegant, classy — the type of person who walks into a black-tie event and makes the room feel underdressed — then do it up. Treat them to a $500 dinner experience at the Chalet Event Center that includes live music, dancing, a professional photographer, and a five-course meal with filet mignon and lobster tails.
💘 Make it a party
The Valentine’s Day “Colors” bar crawl — complete with waived cover charges and food and drink specials — should be a surefire hit. Just be aware of the dress code for this event: wearing red means you’re single, black means taken, and blue means undecided (unless you’re looking to end the night with an argument, we recommend NOT wearing blue if you’re coupled up) .
💘 Love yourself
Nonprofit Single Mom Strong is holding an event for women to spend the evening celebrating themselves (no matter their relationship status) — get dressed up, walk a red carpet for photos, listen to speakers, and connect with others .
💘 A quiet night in
If you’re looking to avoid all the February 14th hubbub , Selland’s Market Cafe has you covered with their dinner to-go . Choose from beef, salmon, or winter vegetable Wellington paired with either spinach and strawberry salad or a white cheddar and chive potato purée. The meal package also includes dessert — and champagne can be added on for an additional fee.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
The entity will have 24 gas pumps and will reside in a new 160,533-square-foot warehouse. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GoldCountryMedia.com, Reddit.com, and MySanAntonio.com.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in downtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire twice in...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning. The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m. Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear. No suspect information has been released.
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
A 63-year-old man from Vallejo has been arrested in Petaluma for selling drugs. Last night, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard. He contacted the person inside and saw a large amount of psylocibin next to him. The man, Michael Morand, was detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found over a pound of additional illegal controlled substances, along with other evidence of drug sales. Morand was arrested for drug sales and transportation.
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.
Comments / 0