Ranking Sacramento's fantasy football players of 2022

 5 days ago
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk played two seasons at Sierra College.

Football season is almost over. Many folks (including City Editor Jordan) are still licking their wounds after devastating losses in their fantasy football leagues — including some creative last place punishments .


To give you a head start on putting together next year’s fantasy roster, we’ve got the
2022 stats on five Sacramento-area players, per Fantasy Pros’ tabulation.

  • San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk , Sierra College alumnus — 143.9 points
  • Los Angeles Chargers WR DeAndre Carter , Sac State alumnus — 64 points
  • San Francisco 49ers TE Ross Dwelley , Oak Ridge High School alumnus — 16.5 points
  • Green Bay Packers TE Josiah Deguara , Folsom High School alumnus — 11.4 points
  • Philadelphia Eagles QB Ian Book , Oak Ridge High School alumnus — 0.0 points (We know this seems sad . But Book was third string to Jalen Hurts, who was having an MVP-caliber season before getting hurt. We’ve got our fingers crossed that he gets a chance to dazzle us Brock Purdy-style .)

