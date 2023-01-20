Michael Jordan Once Turned Down A $100 Million Offer For A 2-Hour Appearance

Michael Jordan is really a exclusive person, as he once rejected a multi-million offer just to show up at some place for two hours.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player of all time, received a lot of attention during his best days, and even after that, MJ was an incredibly famous person, always making people go crazy with his presence.

Of course, being in his presence was something incredible, but MJ was very cautious about that. Even though he used to make some appearances in public to interact with fans, that wasn't always the case, and on certain occasions, regardless of the offer, MJ turned them down.

That's what happened this one time when the GOAT rejected a huge offer to show up for only two hours at one event. Jordan wasn't interested in that and rejected a $100 million offer that could have added a lot of money to his bank account.

Michael Jordan Didn't Hesitate To Reject A Huge Offer For His Presence

A couple of years ago, his former agent David Falk revealed how MJ used to overlook these offers and decided to do something different with his time instead of accepting going to places he didn't know or simply wouldn't enjoy being at.

"[Jordan] turned down a deal to do a one-day golf appearance when he was in Asia a few years ago for a pre-season game with Charlotte," Falk told WFAN . "And some woman in the Philippines offered me seven million dollars for one day, wanted him to play in a golf tournament. And he turned it down. I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And all he had to do, other than give his name and likeness, was make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal. And he turned it down.”

Jordan was incredibly famous during the 90s and even now, 20 years after his third and final retirement from the league, His Airness remains a ridiculously important figure in the world of sports.

During his life, he's made some smart decisions that paid off to him, including signing with Nike and creating his own brand . He helped build billionaire companies more than once, and it's clear that the easy money he would have earned in these events wasn't that good for him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.