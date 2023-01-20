Michigan announces major coaching change

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the Michigan Wolverines football program in recent days as head coach Jim Harbaugh has toyed with the possibility (once again) of leaving for the NFL. It now sounds like Harbaugh is going to remain with UM for at least one more year (before we do this again next year). However, not all of his assistant coaches will be returning for the 2023 college football season.

Michigan announced Friday that it has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss , who also happens to be under investigation by university police for “a report of computer access crimes” at Schembechler Hall, which is a training center on Michigan’s campus.

In the school’s statement, athletic director Warde Manuel said that Weiss’s termination came “after a review of University policies” but that they would not comment further.

Weiss was the co-offensive coordinator at Michigan for one season and had been with Michigan for the last two years, both of which ended with the Wolverines making the College Football Playoff.

Michigan said on Tuesday that they had placed Weiss on leave but there were no official charges or changes since then before the announcement.

Weiss tweeted a statement of his own on Friday, though he did not mention the investigation or deny any wrongdoings.

“I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches and staff. The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds,” Weiss tweeted . “I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game I love.”

It’s never a dull moment when it comes to Michigan football and its coaching staff, which is currently dealing with NCAA violations as well .

[ ESPN ]

