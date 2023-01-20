ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers makes decision on Sean Payton interview

By Stacey Mickles
The Comeback
The Comeback
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pb7p1_0kLpByuY00

As the Sean Payton Sweepstakes continues, one of the leading contenders to land the former NFL coach had to postpone his interview. The Carolina Panthers was up next on Payton’s tour but they had rescheduled because of tragic circumstances .

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Panthers’ owner David Tepper remains focused on the tragic death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes but has rescheduled Payton’s interview for January 23.

Walkes, 25, died in a boating accident a few days ago. Naturally, Tepper and the team are “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Tepper said in a statement.

Payton has made it no secret that he plans to be a head coach next season, but the only question is where? Many NFL experts thought that it was a slam dunk that the former Saints coach would end up with the Denver Broncos .

After all, he was hinting hard that Denver was the place he wanted to be, but maybe the Broncos’ flirtation with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t sit well with him. Or he simply wants to see what offers are out there, given how in demand he would be.

But Payton surely understands that under the circumstance that Tepper needs to get through this tragic situation first before he can re-focus. For the Panthers’ sake, they better hope that Payton doesn’t move on too quickly to another team.

{ Adam Schefter }

The post Panthers makes decision on Sean Payton interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions

If you’re Mike McCarthy right now, Twitter isn’t a very fun place. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. One of the NFL’s signature playoff rivalries was renewed and came through with a dramatic game with stout defensive efforts on both sides. Christian McCaffrey scored the Read more... The post NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news

Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys could soon be in need of a new offensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers would interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. The #Panthers are interviewing #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Rumored 'Decision

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos reportedly have a leading choice for their next head coach. Colin Cowherd said the team and quarterback know who they want to replace Nathaniel Hackett "I have been told, the Broncos have made a decision. They want Sean Payton," Cowherd said Tuesday on The ...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

The Comeback

57K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy