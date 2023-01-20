Read full article on original website
Meeting previews: Charlotte to get update on police, fire & EMS
The Charlotte City Council, Pineville Town Council, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will each convene this week. Here is a preview of what they'll discuss. Charlotte City Council. Monday, Jan. 23 (agenda page) The Charlotte City Council will hear updates on the police and fire...
Stallings, Indian Trail & Waxhaw convene for meetings this week
It's a very busy week in Union County as far as government meetings. Boards from Indian Trail, Stallings and Waxhaw are meeting as are county and CMS school board members. Here is a preview of what they will be talking about. Stallings Town Council. Monday, Jan. 23 (agendas page) The...
Town of Matthews recognized for financial reporting
MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has received an excellence in finance reporting award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the 24th consecutive year. The town earned the award for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30,...
Matthews leaders to discuss Entertainment District
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will talk about developing the Entertainment District during a special meeting today at 5:30 p.m. Following at 6 p.m., members will hear presentations about the Matthews Veterans of the Year and the Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts. The board will also...
Smith named Matthews Veteran of the Year
MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has recognized Greg Smith as Veteran of the Year. The fifth-generation Matthews resident worked in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years. After his service, he volunteered at several nonprofits, including the Matthews HELP Center, Room at the Inn, Rainbow Express Ministries and Roof Above.
Charlotte TV reporter’s children’s book addresses mental health
CHARLOTTE – WCNC Charlotte reporter Tradesha Woodard has learned that writing a children’s book is a different animal than reporting the news on television. Woodard’s book, “The Purple Turtle,” needed to be conveyed in words that a 3-year-old can understand. The story follows a turtle...
