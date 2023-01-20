ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CLC economic contribution estimated at $198.1 million

Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released the results of a study that estimates the impact of Central Lakes College on the regional economy to be $198.1 million and 1,482 jobs. “At Central Lakes College, our focus on student success both transforms students’ lives...
BRAINERD, MN
CLC Early Childhood Education alumna opens early learning center

CLC alumna Morgan Dabill recently opened Wild Roots Early Learning Center in Pine River. While at CLC, she received a certificate in Special Education in 2017; an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education in 2018; and a Business Assistant certificate in 2021. Here is how she got to where she is today:
BRAINERD, MN

