ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 2

Related
Nottingham MD

Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in

BALTIMORE, MD—With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Retire. Maryland came in near the bottom of the list at No. 42 out of fifty. To help retirees find a...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

I-270 expansion in Maryland in limbo

With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from the busy highway with the latest details.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Four-day work week proposed in Maryland

Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues

The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
WASHINGTON, DC
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Moore Announces Additional Members of Executive Staff

Governor Wes Moore announced the latest appointments to his administration’s executive staff including senior advisor, chief data officer within the Department of Information Technology, director of scheduling, and an expanded communications team. “I am confident that our administration is building a team that is fiercely dedicated to serving the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Today is undoubtedly the calm before the storm but it is starting off chilly!Make sure you and your kids are bundled up before you head out this morning.Temps are in the low to mid-30s across Maryland. Highs will be seasonable, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.But west winds between 10 and 15 mph will make it feel chillier!We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as we wait on Wednesday's winter weather. We have declared Wednesday a WJZ Alert Day because of the rain/snow mix on the way.Snow will arrive in far Western Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

What comes after you hit the big one?

John Martin of Maryland Lottery tells Nestor about aftermath of hitting the big one in Mega Millions or PowerBall. maryland, maine, sports wagering, week, lottery, state, governor, people, winner, year, business, win, games, friends, ravens, play, money, john, good, big. Nestor Aparicio 00:01. Back at W N S, T Towson,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices

BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy