Nottingham MD
Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era
Steve Crim says he has high hopes for Gov. Moore: 'I think he's an out-of-the-box thinker' The post Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
I-270 expansion in Maryland in limbo
With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from the busy highway with the latest details.
mocoshow.com
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Listed as “9th Worst State to Retire In” According to Study
With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best States to Retire, with Maryland coming in at #42– the 9th worst of all states. “To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call...
fox5dc.com
Four-day work week proposed in Maryland
Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
WTOP
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues
The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Announces Additional Members of Executive Staff
Governor Wes Moore announced the latest appointments to his administration’s executive staff including senior advisor, chief data officer within the Department of Information Technology, director of scheduling, and an expanded communications team. “I am confident that our administration is building a team that is fiercely dedicated to serving the...
Maryland Weather: Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday
BALTIMORE - Today is undoubtedly the calm before the storm but it is starting off chilly!Make sure you and your kids are bundled up before you head out this morning.Temps are in the low to mid-30s across Maryland. Highs will be seasonable, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.But west winds between 10 and 15 mph will make it feel chillier!We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as we wait on Wednesday's winter weather. We have declared Wednesday a WJZ Alert Day because of the rain/snow mix on the way.Snow will arrive in far Western Maryland...
WJLA
Timeline: Parts of Maryland, Virginia could see snow, wintry mix Wednesday morning
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather team at 7News is tracking a system that could bring snow and a wintry mix to the parts of Maryland and Virginia on Wednesday at the end of your morning commute. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for...
WTOP
Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
foxbaltimore.com
The Maryland Food Bank assisting those impacted by inflation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Food Bank says food insecurity and the stresses that come with it increase as the cost of inflation continues to rise. CEO and President of the MFB Carmen Del Guerico joins us to share their efforts.
fox5dc.com
Morning wintry mix, afternoon and evening rain Wednesday across DC region
WASHINGTON - Get ready for a cold, wet day across the D.C. region with the possibility of a wintry mix during the morning hours before a steady rain dampens the afternoon and evening. A low-pressure system pushing into the area Wednesday morning brings the possibility of a quick burst of...
baltimorepositive.com
What comes after you hit the big one?
John Martin of Maryland Lottery tells Nestor about aftermath of hitting the big one in Mega Millions or PowerBall. maryland, maine, sports wagering, week, lottery, state, governor, people, winner, year, business, win, games, friends, ravens, play, money, john, good, big. Nestor Aparicio 00:01. Back at W N S, T Towson,...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
WHSV
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices
BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
