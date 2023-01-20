BALTIMORE - Today is undoubtedly the calm before the storm but it is starting off chilly!Make sure you and your kids are bundled up before you head out this morning.Temps are in the low to mid-30s across Maryland. Highs will be seasonable, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.But west winds between 10 and 15 mph will make it feel chillier!We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as we wait on Wednesday's winter weather. We have declared Wednesday a WJZ Alert Day because of the rain/snow mix on the way.Snow will arrive in far Western Maryland...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO