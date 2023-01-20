South Carolina lawmaker files medical marijuana bill

(The Center Square) — State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, introduced the "South Carolina Compassionate Care Act" to allow licensed physicians to prescribe medical marijuana products.

Under S. 423 , marijuana dispensed from state-authorized pharmacies could be used for several conditions. The Senate passed the measure last year, but the House ruled it out of order because of a procedural technicality.

"This bill will offer a lifeline to suffering South Carolinians," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "Medicinal marijuana has been proven to help those suffering from autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and the effects of chemotherapy in cancer patients, among others."

Council awards $200,000 grant to Laurens County

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Laurens County a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to help a global automotive supplier expand its operations in Fountain Inn.

Yanfeng plans to spend $49.6 million on the facility that the company says will create 58 new jobs over five years.

The expansion includes machinery and equipment investments and building renovations that will allow the company to grow its manufacturing footprint outside the existing site. The company says the expansion will allow it to accommodate producing new parts for auto manufacturers.

The company expects to complete the expansion by 2026.

Lee County receives $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development gave Lee County a $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant.

The money will help The Upcycle Company with site preparation on its plan to spend roughly $8 million to establish operations in Bishopville. The company provides services to upcycle fats, oils, proteins and nutrient-dense fertilizer from food processing plant waste.

The company plans to create 22 new jobs over the next five years as part of the project, a partnership with the family-run Belger Farms. It expects to start operations at the facility, its first South Carolina location, in the first quarter of this year.