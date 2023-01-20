ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

115-year-old Spain woman certified as oldest person living

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said a woman in Spain is now the oldest person living at age 115.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqYaK_0kLp8yPM00
Guinness World Records/Facebook

The record-keeping organization said María Branyas Morera, who lives in Catalonia, Spain, was verified Thursday as being 115 years and 321 days old.

Morera became the oldest person living and oldest woman living following the death of French nun Lucile Randon, aka Sister Andre, at age 118 on Tuesday.

Morera was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907, and moved to Spain with her family at age 8.

Morera, who has lived at the Residència Santa María del Tura nursing home for the past 22 years, remains in good health, representatives at the facility said in a statement to Guinness World Records.

The super-centenarian has a Twitter account she keeps updated with help from her daughter. Her Twitter bio describes her as "old, very old, but not an idiot."

Morera said in a Twitter post that her longevity can be partially attributed "order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people.

"I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics," she wrote.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
524K+
Followers
72K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy