Galentine's and Valentine's experiences in Lexington, KY
Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. Whether you’re looking to spend some quality time with that special someone or celebrate the love between you and your besties , we’ve got you covered.
Valentine’s ❤️
- Valentine’s Candle Class | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 6:30-8 p.m. | Old North Bar, 101 W. Loudon Ave. | $57 | Poppy & Pomelo and Wick & Mortar Studio are helping you and your hunny create scented memories together by pouring your own 12-oz candle — two drinks are included with your ticket.
- Feelin’ Ferny Couples Terrarium Workshop | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2-5 p.m. | 615 W. Short St. | $65 | Aw, our love fern . Bring your partner (and if you wish, your own beverage) for an intimate workshop building a luscious fern-filled terrarium for your abode.
- Partners’ Massage & Intimacy Workshop | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 12 p.m. | Centered Holistic Health, 309 N. Ashland Ave., Ste. 180 | $360 | Join Relationship and Intimacy Coach duo Joshua Saxton and Lauren Higdon for a half-day retreat where you and your partner will learn tools for deepening your loving connection.
Galentine’s 💕
- Besties and Blooms | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 7-9 p.m. | Forage, 803 N. Limestone, Ste. 170 | $50 | You can buy yourself flowers by building your own bouquet at the DIY flower bar, plus treat yourself to specialty wine-tasting from Breeze Wine Bar, photo ops, and a charcuterie grazing table.
- Charcuterie and Wine Class | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 3-4:30 p.m. | Harkness Edwards Vineyard, 5199 Combs Ferry Rd., Winchester | $65 | This interactive afternoon will teach you to assemble your Galentine-style charcuterie board while sipping a glass of local wine.
- Galentine’s Day | Monday, Feb. 13 | Time TBD | Blushery, 825 National Ave. | Price of purchase | Pop by for a day of shopping and stick around to design your own jewelry with M+H Beads.
