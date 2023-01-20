ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6AM City

New $5.65 million affordable housing complex in Hamburg

6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MN3Gk_0kLp8lB900

Ribbon cutting for Polo Club Park Apartments on Jan. 18, 2023.

Photo by Derek Terry

Mayor Linda Gorton , city officials, and developers recently cut the ribbon on a new $5.65 million affordable housing complex for adults ages 55+.

Polo Club Park Apartments , located in Hamburg at 6411 Polo Club Ln.
, was developed by AU Associates. The complex features 24 units — 13 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $817 and $989, respectively. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage.

And this isn’t the last affordable housing development for the year. Rick McQuady, the city’s affordable housing manager, said that there are currently 846 units under construction . Most of those are expected to open this summer, with the rest coming in early 2024.

Speaking of development, read about the other
expansion and growth projects coming to the Hamburg area.

Comments / 0

Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy