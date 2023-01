New $5.65 million affordable housing complex in Hamburg

Ribbon cutting for Polo Club Park Apartments on Jan. 18, 2023. Photo by Derek Terry

, city officials, and developers recently cut the ribbon on a newfor adults ages 55+. Polo Club Park Apartments , located in Hamburg at, was developed by AU Associates. The complex features— 13 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $817 and $989, respectively. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage.And thisfor the year. Rick McQuady, the city’s affordable housing manager, said that there are currently. Most of those are expected to open this summer, with the rest coming in early 2024. read about the othercoming to the Hamburg area.