New $5.65 million affordable housing complex in Hamburg
Mayor Linda Gorton , city officials, and developers recently cut the ribbon on a new $5.65 million affordable housing complex for adults ages 55+.
Polo Club Park Apartments , located in Hamburg at 6411 Polo Club Ln. , was developed by AU Associates. The complex features 24 units — 13 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $817 and $989, respectively. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage.
And this isn’t the last affordable housing development for the year. Rick McQuady, the city’s affordable housing manager, said that there are currently 846 units under construction . Most of those are expected to open this summer, with the rest coming in early 2024.
Speaking of development, read about the other expansion and growth projects coming to the Hamburg area.
