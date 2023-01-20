Read full article on original website
MacBook Air vs 2023 Pro: Here’s how the new M2 laptops compare
Apple’s MacBook lineup has been overhauled between the new MacBook Pro arriving with M2 Pro and Max chips to start out 2023 and the MacBook Air with M2 chip that launched in 2022. Follow along for our in-depth look at the MacBook Pro vs Air to see what’s new and different between these laptops.
Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $200 off, iPhone 13 $580, Apple Watch Series 7, more
Tuesday has arrived, and you know what that means! A fresh batch of the best Apple discounts are hitting shelves and we have a handful of offers on tap. First up, Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees a $200 discount to the best discount yet to join Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale, which has iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 at some of the lowest prices yet. Then go check out either of LG’s unique new Libero or DualUp monitors, which are on sale from $397. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
iOS 16.3 fixes pesky CarPlay bug that broke Find My support in Siri
IOS 16.3 was released to everyone on Monday, with headlining features including Security Key support for Apple IDs and support for the second-generation HomePod. The update also included a handful of bug fixes and improvements, including a fix for a pesky CarPlay bug. This story is supported by Mosyle, the...
iOS 16.3 change review: Hardware security keys, HomePod feature updates, and more [Video]
Earlier this week Apple officially released iOS 16.3 updates for iOS, iPadOS, and HomePod. The update brings several noteworthy changes and enhancements to these devices, headlined by support for hardware security keys for Apple IDs and the global rollout of Advanced Data Protection. iOS 16.3 also paves the way for...
M2 Mac mini reviews: ‘Mac Studio junior’ with impressive performance, versatile prices
The first reviews of Apple’s newest Mac mini have officially been published, ahead of orders arriving to customers starting tomorrow. The reviews offer our first look at the performance of the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips inside, detailing how that performance stacks up against the previous-generation Mac mini, the Mac Studio, and much more.
iOS 16.3 for iPhone now available to everyone: Here’s what’s new
After a month of beta testing, Apple is releasing iOS 16.3 to iPhone users everywhere today. This update includes a new way to secure your Apple ID, changes to Emergency SOS, and more. There’s also a brand new wallpaper that Apple has designed in honor of Black History Month.
‘OpenCore’ tool that lets users run macOS Ventura on unsupported Macs is now available
Earlier this year, a group of developers created a tool that lets users install macOS Ventura on unsupported Macs, such as the “trash can” Mac Pro. While this tool was previously a beta software, the official release of OpenCore 6.0 is now available for any user who wants to try it.
Apple explains how M2 Pro Macs are ready for 8K displays
With today’s availability of the 2023 Mac mini and MacBook Pro, two machines with the ability to drive 8K displays, Apple has published guidance on how to use these high-resolution displays with your Mac. In addition, these new Macs support higher 4K refresh rates up to 240Hz and expanded support for variable refresh rates (VRR).
Tested: Brydge ProDock offers instant connectivity for desktop setups, at a price
The Brydge ProDock is effectively a modern take on a product Apple launched way back in the mists of time (well, 1992): The Macintosh Duo Dock. The idea is to be able to instantly switch between using a Mac laptop as a mobile and desktop device. There have been a...
Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it
In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3. As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
Apple adjusts trade-in values: Mac values go up, iPhone values go down
Apple has once again adjusted the trade-in prices for many of its devices. The company does this every so often in response to market values and the release of new products. This time, Apple has adjusted trade-in prices for the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, while iPad trade-in values have remained the same.
New M2 Macs available from today, as first customers take delivery
The new M2 Macs are available from today, with pre-order customers taking delivery of their shiny new machines. Apple last week announced the new Mac mini with a choice of M2 and M2 Pro chips, as well as the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models …. The new...
Apple drops COVID-19 test requirement, could WWDC expand in 2023?
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies around the world to change the way they work, and that includes Apple. However, as the situation is now more under control, Apple is changing its policies for employees again, who will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office.
2023 MacBook Pro SSD has performance drop similar to M2 MacBook Air
A quick look inside the base-level M2 Pro MacBook Pro revealed something I hadn’t expected to see – or, rather, that something I HAD expected to see was missing. Like the base level M2 MacBook Air, the base level of the latest 14″ MacBook Pro seems to feature fewer NAND chips – at a higher capacity – than the last generation. This results in SSD read and write performance that’s dramatically lower than the previous generation.
M2 Max surprisingly holds its own against M1 Ultra in ProRes video export test
When it launched the M2 Max MacBook Pro, Apple shared that it features even more powerful dedicated media engines for processing video footage. Now a review from Brian Tong reveals exactly how much faster the M2 Max is at processing ProRes compared to the M1 Max, M1 Ultra, and more.
Apple Support website gets a much-needed facelift with new design
Apple has given the Apple Support website a nice overhaul this week. The new design is much more modern with large images, new icons, and easy access to some of the most common Apple Support issues. Head below for a closer look. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only...
Oura Ring now offers Apple Watch integration with new app, complications, more
Apple Watch collects a number of biometric data points on its own, but you can also combine Apple Watch data with data from other wearables and accessories. The Oura Ring is one of the more popular options on the market, and a new update this week brings deep integration with Apple Watch.
iPad Pro doesn’t need a major revamp, but better software
Apple last year introduced a new iPad Pro that is essentially the same as the previous generation model, but this time with the faster M2 chip. While rumors suggest that none of the iPad models will get massive upgrades in 2023, it seems that Apple has been working on a “major iPad Pro revamp” for 2024. But at this point, iPad Pro doesn’t need a major revamp, but better software.
ZikeDrive is the world’s fastest USB4 SSD enclosure for creatives and professionals
ZikeTech has created the world’s first and fastest USB4 SSD enclosure for professional expanded storage needs. ZikeDrive delivers record breaking speeds in a heat dissipating aluminum casing that’s smaller than the iPhone in your pocket. Drop in any capacity NVMe SSD including 16TB and higher drives, and you’ve got fast and portable media storage for your Mac, iPad, PlayStation, XBOX, PC and more.
M2 Mac mini sees first discounts from $549 in Monday’s best deals, $100 off M2 iPad Pro, more
All of Monday’s best discounts are putting the latest in Apple silicon in the spotlight. The new M2 Mac mini hasn’t even begun delivering yet, and you can already lock-in the first price cuts from $549. Then go save $100 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro to join a fresh batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $11. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
