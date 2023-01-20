Google Cutting 6 Percent of Global Workforce

"Spotify on Monday morning became the latest tech company to announce a major round of layoffs. The Stockholm-based music streaming service is cutting 6 percent of its global workforce as part of a larger corporate restructuring aimed at improving efficiency. In a blog post announcing the layoffs, CEO Daniel Ek said the company overestimated its ability to withstand the slowdown in advertising spending that came with an uncertain macroeconomic situation. "In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth," he wrote. "I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today." Spotify benefited enormously in the early...
"3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide as it looks to align itself with adjusted production volumes.The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products.3M Co. also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $541 million, or 98 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was $2.28 per share. That's below the $2.34 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.Revenue for the St Paul, Minnesota-based company totaled $8.08 billion in the period, beating Wall Street's estimate of $8.04 billion.Chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in a statement that 3M experienced rapid declines in consumer-facing markets and a significant slowdown in China due to COVID-19-related disruptions. He said the company anticipates macroeconomic challenges continuing this year.Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $8.50 to $9, versus $9.88 per share in 2022.Shares fell 4.7% before the market open."
"By Jeff Chiu and Olga R. RodriguezHALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.Four people were found dead and a fifth injured from gunshot wounds at a farm, and officers found three...
"As COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Food and Drug Administration is proposing plans to roll out an updated vaccine every year going forward.The agency is suggesting experts select a specific strain of the virus each spring and introduce the vaccine to the market by September — similar to annual flu shots. The FDA will also recommend that most people get just a single yearly jab, though older adults, immunocompromised people, and very young children may still need two doses. The agency will request input from a panel of vaccine experts on Thursday, but the plan aligns with the recommendations the Biden administration...
"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. NETFLIX PASSWORD CRACKDOWN Netflix said it's moving forward with a plan to crack down on password sharing later this quarter, according to a letter sent to shareholders last week. The streaming giant first signaled that it was changing its policies around passwords last October, but it didn't initially provide a timeline. "While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly," the letter read. "So we've worked hard to build additional new...
"President Joe Biden has announced that the United States would be delivering 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine as the country heads into a new phase of its war against Russia.“With spring approaching, the Ukrainian forces are working to defend the territory they hold and preparing for additional counter-offensive,” President Biden said. “To liberate their land, they need to be able to counter Russia’s evolving tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term.”Biden explained that the tanks are some of the “most capable in the world,” they would improve Ukraine’s ability to fight in open terrain, and give...
"A surge in COVID-19 infections overseas in places like China has prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control to begin testing airplane wastewater for the virus.The agency announced plans to begin inspecting airplane wastewater last month and now it is looking to clear a legal hurdle. Scientists have already found that testing wastewater for traces of the COVID-19 is a viable process and agreed that the method can act as a new defense weapon against the spread of the virus in the U.S.An upgraded line of defense is needed as requiring international travelers to test negative for the virus...
"Miley's ReturnMiley Cyrus' next musical era has arrived, and she's getting reacclimated with the charts. Her newest release Flowers debuted at number one on Billboard's Hot 100. It was her first top 10 hit since 2020 when she and The Kid LAROI dropped Without You, which landed at number eight. SZA's Kill Bill landed in the second slot, and rounding out the top three was Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero.Did the Firm Lie?Apparently Buckingham Palace attempted to discredit Netflix's Harry & Megan documentary, according to the director. Liz Garbus, told Vanity Fair that The Firm lied to the press when they said...
