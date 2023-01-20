Lions Club Announces 'Illuminate Somers' Winners

SOMERS, N.Y. - The Somers Lions Club is pleased to announce the winners of the recent Illuminate Somers contest.

On Dec.16, hundreds of Somers residents took a tour of holiday decoration displays around town in their cars, led by the Somers Highway Department. They received hot chocolate, maps and a visit from Santa Claus as they lined up at Reis Park before the tour.

A panel of judges evaluated all submitted entries and determined winners in several categories. Each will receive a gift card.

Best Overall Decorations

Norton Family, 3 Wellington Lane

Brightest/Most Colorful Decorations

Ondrovic Family, 6 Deans Bridge Road

Most Original/Creative Decorations

DeFeo Family, 13 Chambers Drive

Best Figurines/Inflatables

Dellaripa Family, 2532 Quaker Church Road

Best Classic Decorations

Baker Family, 7 Lounsbury Drive

Additionally, the community voted on a “Community Choice” decoration award. There was a tie between 1 Somerset Drive and 5 Richard Somers Road. Each will receive a gift card.

Thanks to everyone who participated, either by entering their decorated homes, going on the tour and/or voting. And a special thanks to the Somers Highway Department, Somers Police and the Somers Leos Club, who were instrumental in making the evening a success, despite less than ideal weather conditions.



