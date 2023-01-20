ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Lions Club Announces 'Illuminate Somers' Winners

By Tom Walogorsky
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

SOMERS, N.Y. - The Somers Lions Club is pleased to announce the winners of the recent Illuminate Somers contest.

On Dec.16, hundreds of Somers residents took a tour of holiday decoration displays around town in their cars, led by the Somers Highway Department. They received hot chocolate, maps and a visit from Santa Claus as they lined up at Reis Park before the tour.

A panel of judges evaluated all submitted entries and determined winners in several categories. Each will receive a gift card.

Best Overall Decorations
Norton Family, 3 Wellington Lane

Brightest/Most Colorful Decorations
Ondrovic Family, 6 Deans Bridge Road

Most Original/Creative Decorations
DeFeo Family, 13 Chambers Drive

Best Figurines/Inflatables
Dellaripa Family, 2532 Quaker Church Road

Best Classic Decorations
Baker Family, 7 Lounsbury Drive

Additionally, the community voted on a “Community Choice” decoration award. There was a tie between 1 Somerset Drive and 5 Richard Somers Road. Each will receive a gift card.

Thanks to everyone who participated, either by entering their decorated homes, going on the tour and/or voting. And a special thanks to the Somers Highway Department, Somers Police and the Somers Leos Club, who were instrumental in making the evening a success, despite less than ideal weather conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6i1k_0kLp8Wt800

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Residents who 'Love' to run can participate in upcoming Cupid's Chase 5K

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Residents who ‘love’ to run now have an opportunity to do it for a good cause, because the 2023 Cupid’s Chase 5K is currently open for registration. The event will be held in Morristown, on Saturday, February 11.  The 5K is held across the country from New Jersey to Utah, and is supporting people who suffer from disabilities. The race in Morristown is set to kick off at 10 a.m.  Those who are looking to participate can pre-register now online, or in person on the day of the race. Pre-registration costs $35 and race-day registration is $40. Registration includes...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girl Scouts Recognized for Service to Ridgewood Community

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Earlier this month, local Girl Scouts were recognized for their service to the Ridgewood community with bronze and silver awards. More than 20 participants were honored following completion of projects to benefit the environment, animal rescues and social services. Silver awards were given to Anna Dickson and Christina Weispfenning following their creation of flyers for animal rescue organizations. The project included creating templates on Canva so the organizations could continue making custom flyers following the scouts' involvement. Addison Brown and Christine Nally collected shower supplies for the Center of Hope and Safety, donating the goods and additional funds...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Attention Madison Residents: Soup Makers Needed!

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison Rotary and Healthy Italia are looking for residents who want to give back to their community by doing something a little different. Come join them for Ladles of Love, making soup for those in need. Come February 6 from 6pm - 8pm to help make 64 quarts of soup. Cost to attend and help is $40 per person. Those in attendance will enjoy a delicious multi-course dinner afterward.  Sign up here   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Swimming: Summit Reaches Podium at UCTs with Runner-Up Finish

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The Westfield boys swim team repeated as Union County champions with an impressive performance, outdistancing second place Summit by more than 130 points. Colin Kavanagh led off the winning medley relay for Westfield and finished first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Owen Waibel was also on the medley relay, won individual events in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and anchored the 200 freestyle relay, earning him four victories on the day. "Winning this championship as a senior feels great," Kavanagh told TAPinto. "It's my last year. For all of the seniors, it's exciting for us to...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

CLIFTON, NJ - If you are having trouble making the perfect Irish coffee, Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey has the solution. The Irish Pub claims to have the “perfect Irish coffee,” they are offering $5 Irish coffees all month long. To celebrate National Irish Coffee Day on Jan. 25, Slane is offering a glass etching at both locations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The delicious Irish whiskey blended coffee beverage was born in County Limerick in the town of Foynes, a major port in Ireland. It just may be the perfect beverage...
CLIFTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Butch Kowal Foundation Hosting Fundraiser to Support Rahway Seniors with Scholarships, Other Charitable Causes

RAHWAY, NJ — Butch Kowal's Tavern has been a Rahway landmark since 1950. It's the place "where good friends meet," and when it's not cultivating good times and offering drinks and food and providing entertainment, it's serving the community and residents in other, more altruistic ways. Peter Kowal, the son of the founder, has long been a generous philanthropist in the community of Rahway, as was his father, through his support of fundraisers, scholarships, and other causes. The Butch Kowal Foundation, which oversees the business's philathropic activities, is holding a fundraiser on January 29 to support its decades-long Butch Kowal Achievement Scholarship that supports college-bound seniors, along with a host...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Swim: Hasbrouck Height/Garfield Sweeps New Milford

GARFIELD, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield swim team swept New Milford on Monday in a NJIC swim meet in Garfield.  The boys improved to 6-1 with a 109-54 victory over the Knights, while the girls defeated New Milford, 83-75, evening their record at 4-4. Pawel Dryzmala and Gian Lopez led the way, each winning two individual races and teaming for two relay wins.  Jacob Hernandez picked up a victory in the 100 Free. On the girls side, the trio of Abigail Hernandez, Lucia Lopez and Xenia Lopez paced Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield to a tight victory. The trio teamed to kick off the meet with a win...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Offers Expanded Electives in Tech, Arts & More

KENILWORTH, NJ. - Classes in graphic design, ceramics and Esports might sound like niche activities that students participate in after school. But David Brearley High School offers these courses as part of a varied mix of electives. Esports was introduced at the start of the school year, as were Digital Sound Engineering, Dance, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, and Exploring College and Career Opportunities. Another new entry, Young Adult Literature, begins in the second semester. Brearley develops electives that encourage innovation and exploration, according to Principal Jeremy Davies. “We want students to have the opportunity to take classes in their interests,” he said. “And...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Summit Resident Andrea Stein Wins Critics' Praise for First Novel

SUMMIT, NJ - A book publicist by profession, Summit resident Andrea Stein is winning critical acclaim for her first novel, 'Typecast', which was published in September 2022 by Girl Friday Books. The book introduces readers to Callie Dressler, who thought she’d put her past where it belonged -- behind her. But when her ex-boyfriend brings their breakup to the big screen, she can no longer deny that their history has been looming over her all along. At thirty-one, Callie Dressler is finally comfortable in her own skin. She loves her job as a preschool teacher, and although living in her vacant childhood home isn’t...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Awards ‘Creative Catalyst’ Grants to Local Artists

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced the latest recipients of the city’s Creative Catalyst Fund grants on Tuesday, recognizing local artists and cultural arts groups for their social and economic value to the city. A selection committee composed of artists, curators, community residents and city staff recommended 148 applications for funding. A total of 114 grants is to be awarded to individual artists with an average grant of $3,200; and 34 grants will be awarded to small and mid-sized arts organizations with an average award of $10,100. Here's a complete list of recipients. “Newark has a long history as a center...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

When are Plainfield Historic Preservation Commission Meetings Held in 2023?

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Members of the Historic Preservation Commission held their reorganization at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center Tuesday where they voted for Lawrence Quirk to act as chairman of the HPC in 2023, while William Michelson will assume the vice chair position. The board also finalized its 2023 calendar; members will convene at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in City Hall Library, 515 Watchung Avenue. Tuesday, Feb. Tuesday, March Tuesday, April Tuesday, May Tuesday, June Tuesday, July Tuesday, Aug. Tuesday, Sept. Tuesday, Oct. Tuesday, Nov. Tuesday, Dec.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Last Chance to Have Your Christmas Tree Picked Up in Morristown, Morris Township

MORRISTOWN, NJ - As January comes to an end, residents are reminded that Christmas Tree pickup will end January 31. In Morristown, Trees will be collected curbside until the end of January. All tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed prior to pickup. Trees with ornaments or lights on them will not be pickup tree. Trees with tinsel will not be picked up. Artificial trees and wreaths with metal in them will be picked up during the scheduled Appliance Day. Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works Office at 973-292-6670. In Morris Township, Christmas Trees will be picked up each week until the end of January. Residents must remove all tinsel, lights, and decorations. Trees should be placed at the curb   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulations to this week's Athletes of the Week, Hope Williams and Shane Kanterman.  Hope is a junior on the varsity bowling team. She had a cumulative total of 962 at the Union County Tournament last week, placing fourth overall in the County Individual Tournament.    Shane is a senior on the varsity wrestling team. He is the 190-pound Union County Champion and helped lead the Cougars to their eighth straight Union County title.   TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Schedler Property on Tap for Ridgewood Council Wednesday

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – There will be an update on the Schedler property at the January 25 Ridgewood council meeting. The village purchased the seven-acre parcel located between Route 17 and Saddle River Road in 2009 and has been in various stages of restoration since then. The Dutch-American wood frame farmhouse was originally constructed in 1825 and was the home of farmer John A. L. Zabriskie. Florence Scedhler lived there for six decades until her death in 2007. The Zabriskie-Schedler house was officially added to the state historic register in 2019 and has been recommended for the National Register of Historic Places. Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is the awarding of several contracts related to Ridgewood Water. Read More Government News: Message from the Mayor: January Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Swimming: Kent Place Defeats Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 92-78

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ - In their first meet after the Union County championships, Scotch Plains-Fanwood didn't have enough to overtake Kent Place, which won, 92-78, at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lizzie Washburn of Kent Place, who was the champion at the Union County tournament in the 100 butterfly on Sunday, won the 100 fly and the 200 IM on Tuesday. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, giving her four victories for the afternoon. Scotch Plains-Fanwood's Billie Sherratt won the 200 freestyle, for which she is this year's Union County champion, and the...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Edges St. Mary's 5-2

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Andrew Medina rolled a 584 series as Wood-Ridge battled St. Mary to a 5-2 victory in a NJIC bowling match on Tuesday in North Arlington. Medina’s 221 lifted the Blue Devils to a 660-608 victory in the first game.  Nico Altamura chipped in with a 168.   Medina was the high bowler for Wood-Ridge once again in game two, rolling a 189 as the Blue Devils edged the Gaels, 654 to 650.   Altamura’s 167 and Giancarlo Valente’s 150 also were key in the win. St. Mary captured the third game 666-648, despite Dylan Matawa’s 214 and Medina 174. 
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ Commissioner of Labor Attends Ceremony for Certified Dementia Practitioners in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — On January 24, six Home Instead Senior Care home health aides became Certified Dementia Practitioners, after completing a course by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Rob Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner of the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Nicole Field of the United States Labor Office of Apprenticeship attended and spoke at the event. Asaro-Angelo stated, “[This is] about the workers working together and making a commitment to each other, and about bettering yourself and bettering those that you work for.” Asaro-Angelo added, “It is such an important, crucial industry to our state and nation. Employers making...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verona to Apply for Grant to Build New Pickleball Courts

VERONA, NJ -- A resolution on the agenda for Monday night's Verona Township Council meeting calls for the township to apply for a grant to build new pickleball courts. A resolution authorizes the submission of an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for a Local Recreation Department Improvement Grant (LRIG). The Verona Township Council is seeking to obtain a fiscal year 2023 Local Recreation Improvement Grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for approximately $100,000 to carry out a project to renovate the pickleball court at the Verona Community Pool. Upon receipt of the fully executed agreement from the department, the Township Council will authorize the expenditure of funds pursuant to the terms of the agreement between the Township of Verona and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.    
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lincoln Park Restoration Project Receives $3.55M in Federal Funding

NEWARK, NJ — The Lincoln Park restoration project is receiving an infusion of $3.55 million in funding from the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved last year. “I am personally grateful for Senators (Cory) Booker and (Bob) Menendez’s commitment to Newark’s ongoing revitalization and redevelopment, and to our shared vision of ensuring that the City’s long-time population will still have a place as change occurs,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.  Booker and Menendez secured the funding for the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, which is overseeing the much-needed facelift to Lincoln Park, a National Historic Register landmark that has served a wide array of the city’s residents for...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy