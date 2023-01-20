Open House at The Red Bank Family YMCA – Tomorrow, Saturday, January 21

Red Bank, NJ: To highlight new and expanded programs designed to help local families build stronger bonds, achieve greater work/life balance and become more engaged with their communities, the Red Bank Family YMCA is having an open house tomorrow, Saturday, January 21, from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Guests can enjoy family activities, sample classes, check out recent facility enhancements, and learn about new and growing programs to support family and community health and well-being.

The Y is located at 166 Maple Avenue.

Summer Camp Info & Chance to Win a 3-Month Membership

Check out the Y for free; take a class, swim, workout, learn about programs, summer camp, family resources and events. All those who attend are invited to enter a drawing for a complimentary 3-month family membership.

Jump on this Deal

The Y is offering a membership special for the new year. Anyone who joins during January will receive the month of February free. “When you join the Y, you’re helping to strengthen the greater community,” Goganzer said.

“Connecting families to each other and to their communities is one of our most important priorities in the aftermath of the pandemic,” said Laurie Goganzer, president and CEO of YMCA of the Greater Monmouth County, which also has wellness centers in Freehold and Old Bridge. “The Y is here to provide a healthy and supportive environment where everyone can realize their full potential.”

More information about membership and all Y programs, including summer camp, child care, swim lessons and job openings that strengthen community will be available at the open houses.

For additional information, call 732.741.2504 or click HERE.

Join the Y – the best organization on the planet!

