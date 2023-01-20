'Airsoft Weapon' Taken From Student at Columbia Middle School

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - At 12:09 p.m. on Friday, Columbia Middle School Principal Paul Kobliska sent an email to parents stating there was an incident involving the Class III Officer taking a "weapon into custody from a student."

"The BHPD were immediately notified, the weapon was secured and taken without incident, and the child was removed from class. No student or staff are in danger," the statement said.

The BHPD further investigated and recently released the following statement from Chief Jason Massimino.

Earlier today, there was an incident at Columbia Middle School in Berkeley Heights in which a replica airsoft weapon was confiscated from a student. We have determined through our investigation, including witness interviews, that concerned students notified teachers that they had seen the airsoft replica in the student’s possession. A faculty member contacted the Berkeley Heights Police SLEO 3 officer who was nearby. The SLEO 3 officer was familiar with the student’s location in the building and made immediate contact, securing the student and belongings. The SLEO 3 officer immediately identified that the object was an airsoft replica.

We wish to remind both parents and students that it is irresponsible and dangerous to bring such replicas or toys to school and doing so can have serious unintended consequences beyond alarming others. We would also like to assure parents, students, and all residents that at no time was their safety in jeopardy today.

TAPinto Berkeley Heights will update if more information becomes available.



