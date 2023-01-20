Woodbridge Mayor’s Message for Jan. 20, 2023

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Jan.20th.

Our Township had 154 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days. a tad over half of what we had just two weeks ago. Hopefully, this downward trend continues.

We unfortunately had our first death of 2023 with the passing of an 84-year-old man. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Our next vaccination clinics are Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m., both for ages 12 and up. Appointments are required by calling (732) 855-0600 extension 5004.

Woodbridge is performing above New Jersey’s average for applications to the state’s new ANCHOR property tax rebate program with 54% of our eligible homeowners and 37% of our renters having applied already.

This is free money folks, so if you have not filled out your application you really should do so. Information is on the state's website and township's website, or apply by phone at (877) 658-2972.

Tomorrow, Jan. 21, we have the Children Clothes Closet at 10 a.m. at the Woodbridge Presbyterian Church, and also Story Time at the Sewaren Library featuring “How to Catch a Dinosaur.”

Girl Scout cookies are on sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow at Acacia Youth Center parking lot, 95 Port Reading Avenue and The Club at Woodbridge; also on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the The Club and in the Town Hall parking lot.

Tomorrow, former New York Ranger hockey players Adam Graves and Stephane Matteau will be signing autographs at the Woodbridge Brewing Company, 33 Main Street from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Call (732) 865-2966 to reserve your tickets. All proceeds will be donated to charities supported by the players.

The Woodbridge American Legion also has a Polish Plate takeout dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.,so call (908) 380-4633 to order.

Woodbridge Wildcats Soccer is hosting a breakfast at the Woodbridge Elks from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Historical Association of Woodbridge is presenting “A Token on the Freedman’s Coat.” It’s the behind Thomas Mundy Peterson’s 1884 voting medal,” presented this Monday at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

The Barron Arts Center is presenting “The Magic of Lionel Trains” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call (732) 634-0413 to reserve a seat.

For those with residential parking permits, please be advised that you need to renew them for this new year.

So, my dopey friend’s wife scolded him at a dinner party, saying: “That’s the fourth time you went for ice cream and cake. Aren’t you embarrassed?” And he said, “Why should I be? I keep telling everyone it’s for you!”

Thank you. Have a great weekend.