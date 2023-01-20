ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested in deadly downtown stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 30-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly stabbing in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday morning. Officers sent to the 200 block of South Illinois Street, in between South Meridian Street and South Capitol Avenue, around 1 a.m. found a man down on the west side of the street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD makes arrest hours after man found stabbed to death downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a murder suspect just 12 hours after a man was found stabbed to death at a downtown intersection. Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At approximately 1 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Armed bank robber who carjacked Lafayette man shot by deputy in Illinois, sheriff says

UPDATE: The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department said Jacob Edwards has been taken into custody. Edwards was found near a residence and is accused of pointing a firearm at a deputy. The deputy shot Edwards who was then transported to a hospital. No condition was given. ——————————————– VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI is on the […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana woman gets 100 years for fatal 2020 stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say Kristen Wolf has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the fatal 2020 stabbing that killed two people and injured one. According to a release, Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and battery by means of a deadly weapon in December 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

