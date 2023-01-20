Read full article on original website
Shooting victim dies days later; IMPD now investigating homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man dies four days after he was shot inside a home on the city’s near northwest side. Police are now treating the case as a homicide. The man was shot late Friday in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on […]
IMPD: Man arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 30-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly stabbing in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday morning. Officers sent to the 200 block of South Illinois Street, in between South Meridian Street and South Capitol Avenue, around 1 a.m. found a man down on the west side of the street.
WISH-TV
IMPD makes arrest hours after man found stabbed to death downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a murder suspect just 12 hours after a man was found stabbed to death at a downtown intersection. Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At approximately 1 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s...
2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
Woman Who Mysteriously Disappeared Found Safe After Ex Kidnapped Her While with Brother
The mystery of an Indianapolis woman who disappeared in the early hours of Sunday has been found safe after police captured the suspect, 27-year-old Daquan Mathews. Rashonda Banks, 24, was chatting with her brother while sitting in his car when things suddenly took a turn for the worst. Seemingly out...
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
Police report death investigation underway at Indianapolis Planet Fitness
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.
WTHR
Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk
Police are investigating after a person was killed on the east side of Indianapolis.
2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
wrtv.com
Two construction workers seriously injured after being struck on southside
INDIANAPOLIS — Two construction workers are in serious, but stable condition after being struck on Interstate 65 this morning. According to IMPD, the construction workers were struck at the 103.7 mile marker, near Southport Road on the city's southside. The crash leading to them being struck involved four vehicles.
Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
Armed bank robber who carjacked Lafayette man shot by deputy in Illinois, sheriff says
UPDATE: The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department said Jacob Edwards has been taken into custody. Edwards was found near a residence and is accused of pointing a firearm at a deputy. The deputy shot Edwards who was then transported to a hospital. No condition was given. ——————————————– VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI is on the […]
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
WISH-TV
Indiana woman gets 100 years for fatal 2020 stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say Kristen Wolf has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the fatal 2020 stabbing that killed two people and injured one. According to a release, Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and battery by means of a deadly weapon in December 2022.
Man critically injured in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side
Police were called to the 1300 block of West 32nd Street at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
IMPD investigating early morning homicide on Indy's southside
IMPD officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning at the Pike Glen apartments on the south side.
