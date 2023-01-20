Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and DT spoke about the confidence of the team following their win over the Bills. “They keep talking us down, and we’ll keep showing up,” Chase said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The disrespect they gave us, we don’t care how they treated us and how they’re going to do us. We had the hardest schedule all year. Nothing is going to be easy for us. We know what we’re capable of, and that’s why we came out here not making a fuss with anybody and just putting on a show for the world to see.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO