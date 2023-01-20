Read full article on original website
T Mac
5d ago
Jonah Williams trash anyways injured or not injured he doesn’t protect burrow he and the other 2 are injury prone let all of them go and get a new OL off season
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
atozsports.com
Bills Pro-Bowler sends strong message to Cincy QB Joe Burrow after Bengals’ win on Sunday
Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White had quite the message for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday. After the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills, White found Burrow at midfield and told him to “go win it”. White and Burrow share an LSU connection, though...
atozsports.com
It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals
After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Andrew Whitworth sends message to Bengals fans after win over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge performance from an offensive line starting three backups during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Bengals great Andrew Whitworth made sure to point that out on Twitter. Whitworth was a subject of much fanfare as Bengals fans hoped for...
Bills GM Brandon Beane Needs to Take Major Blame for Bills-Bengals Debacle
After the Bills-Bengals playoff game, Bills GM Brandon Beane has some serious work to do after a rough couple of years in the front office. The post Bills GM Brandon Beane Needs to Take Major Blame for Bills-Bengals Debacle appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics
The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss
On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals. When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response. "They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a ...
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
atozsports.com
Bengals players taunt Bills fans after dominant win
The Cincinnati Bengals enjoyed every second of their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. After the win, Bengals QB Joe Burrow dropped the mic after the win. Even head coach Zac Taylor joined in on the fun, sarcastically apologizing for ruining the NFL’s plans to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site in Atlanta, GA.
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh says big changes are coming to Ravens WR room
While it’s still not known who will be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback in 2023, whomever is under center will have a completely different supporting cast of wideouts, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking to reporters at his end-of-season media availability, Harbaugh stated that roughly 75 percent of...
linknky.com
Finally: A Northern Kentucky bar gets signed game day Bengals football
Bars across Cincinnati have received them, and now we have one on this side of the river too. It was like a bad joke that started out with “two Bengals football players walk into a bar.”. As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to dominate the playoffs, social media feeds buzzed...
Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I Don’t Want To Suck Bad Enough To Have To Get Ja’Marr Chase'
The general manager discussed Buffalo's next steps after Cincinnati bounced them from the playoffs.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and DT spoke about the confidence of the team following their win over the Bills. “They keep talking us down, and we’ll keep showing up,” Chase said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The disrespect they gave us, we don’t care how they treated us and how they’re going to do us. We had the hardest schedule all year. Nothing is going to be easy for us. We know what we’re capable of, and that’s why we came out here not making a fuss with anybody and just putting on a show for the world to see.”
Who Dey nation shows off their Bengals tattoos
Bluemagic Tattoo Lounge has had more people walk through their door, wanting a Bengals inspired tattoo.
NBC Sports
Did Bengals destroy neutral-site conference championship, or simply delay it?
The Bengals justifiably have spent much of the past three weeks miffed at the treatment they received in the aftermath of the cancellation of their Week 17 game against the Bills, following Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin‘s on-field cardiac arrest. And that has given the Bengals even more of an edge, culminating in Sunday’s 27-10 road upset of the Bills.
WLWT 5
Bengals fans celebrate team's winning streak
CINCINNATI — Diane Gamble is fairly typical of Who Dey-lirium this week. She raised up a bagful of Bengals clothing to show us this morning and quipped, "Feel like I went to the grocery store." At the Bengals Pro Shop, quicker than you could say Who Dey, she dropped...
Fox 19
D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ hot start on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday got most of the attention early on—blink your eyes and it was 14-0. But the Bengals defense was just as dominant through the Bills’ first two drives, and it stayed that way for the duration of the game.
NFL World Reacts To Bengals Starter's Controversial Tweet
The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills with a 27-10 win Sunday. Since the victory occurred three weeks after Damar Hamlin collapsed during their first scheduled meeting, one would think the harrowing moment would have given everyone perspective. That's not the case for Eli Apple, who ...
Comments / 1