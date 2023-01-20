Read full article on original website
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
wvtm13.com
ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
altoday.com
Three more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for storms
More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa, and Hale. The January 12...
EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt
There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
Does Alabama law protecting monuments apply to rest stop rocket?
Alabama has a law against taking down monuments that were erected on public land more than 40 years ago, but does that apply to the NASA Saturn 1B rocket that has stood for about 44 years at the Alabama welcome center on I-65 near the Tennessee line?. One of the...
wdhn.com
Alabama severe weather school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25
With severe weather and high winds expected across parts of Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, one school system has announced it will delay opening Wednesday morning. The most likely time for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will start around 11 p.m. in southwest Alabama and...
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
The Daily South
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
altoday.com
Personnel Update: Lori Jhons to join Alabama League of Municipalities
The Alabama League of Municipalities announced on Tuesday that Lori Jhons has joined the League as the Director of its communications team. “We are thrilled to welcome Lori Jhons to the team as our communications director Jhons, a native of Browntown, AL, most recently served as Governor Kay Ivey’s director of digital media relations, the League announced on Facebook. “She was an integral part of the communications team, where she held various roles facilitating media interactions, social media engagement, event preparations and video production. Prior to that, Jhons was appointed by Governor Robert Bentley in 2016 to serve as a digital content producer in his administration. To read more about Lori, visit www.almonline.org.”
wvasfm.org
Federal investigation at Alabama Airport
Federal investigators say a co-worker who saw an Alabama airport employee nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet tried to warn her to stay back, but moments later the employee walked in front of one of the engines and was pulled in, killing her on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
altoday.com
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego addresses Greater Birmingham Young Republicans
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego spoke recently with the Greater Birmingham Young Republicans meeting at Baumhower’s Victory Grill in Vestavia Hills. “When a lot of people hear Sheriff, they think of somebody with a cowboy hat on who gets on a horse and rides off into the sunset or shoots someone,” Samaniego said. “We are a constitutional officer.”
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
wltz.com
Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
Here are Alabama’s 10 highest paid school superintendents: See what your district pays
Alabama school superintendents salaries saw a record increase this year. Some local leaders received more than $50,000 in raises. One out-earns the state’s schools chief. The average local superintendent salary for fiscal year 2023 is $163,260, up from $152,279 last year, according to recent earnings reports from the Alabama State Department of Education.
weisradio.com
wvtm13.com
WALA-TV FOX10
Ala. lawmakers set up program for sheriff’s office amid pistol permit decline
ALABAMA (WTVM) - As of January 1, a new Alabama law allows people to carry concealed handguns without a permit. The new law cuts out the county sheriff as a middle man and provisions meant to lessen the blow for sheriff’s offices may not be enough to make up expected losses in the budget.
