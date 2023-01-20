ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

wvtm13.com

ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Three more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for storms

More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa, and Hale. The January 12...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt

There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama severe weather school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25

With severe weather and high winds expected across parts of Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, one school system has announced it will delay opening Wednesday morning. The most likely time for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will start around 11 p.m. in southwest Alabama and...
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Lakes In Alabama

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Personnel Update: Lori Jhons to join Alabama League of Municipalities

The Alabama League of Municipalities announced on Tuesday that Lori Jhons has joined the League as the Director of its communications team. “We are thrilled to welcome Lori Jhons to the team as our communications director Jhons, a native of Browntown, AL, most recently served as Governor Kay Ivey’s director of digital media relations, the League announced on Facebook. “She was an integral part of the communications team, where she held various roles facilitating media interactions, social media engagement, event preparations and video production. Prior to that, Jhons was appointed by Governor Robert Bentley in 2016 to serve as a digital content producer in his administration. To read more about Lori, visit www.almonline.org.”
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Federal investigation at Alabama Airport

Federal investigators say a co-worker who saw an Alabama airport employee nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet tried to warn her to stay back, but moments later the employee walked in front of one of the engines and was pulled in, killing her on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
ABC 33/40 News

Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
OXFORD, AL
wltz.com

Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

New Gun Laws Leading to Cash Flow Problems

Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

