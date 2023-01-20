Read full article on original website
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
For the first time, a statue of a woman sits atop this Manhattan courthouse
Statues of nine men from history and religion perch atop the courthouse near Madison Square Park. Now, for the first time, the representation of a woman has joined their noble rooftop plinths. "Havah…to breathe, air, life," an exhibition by artist Shahzia Sikander focusing on themes of justice, has brought stunning...
These are the latest Michelin restaurants to watch in 2023
A few times each year, in advance of its main event Bib Gourmand and star announcements, the Michelin Guide incorporates additions to its New York guide. Its first notables of 2033 were revealed January 11. Highlights among the new spots to watch include Le Rock, one of Time Out New...
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event
There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
This new bar in Union Square serves clarified cocktails only
Jelas is a new stand-up bar that fits about 12 people at once whose claim to fame will (hopefully!) be its dedication and expertise in clarified cocktails. The word "jelas" actually translates to "clear" in the Malay language and the name refers to the rotating selection of clarified milk punch cocktails available at the Union Square bar at 17 East 13th Street between University Place and Fifth Avenue.
This super cool, futuristic library is opening in the Bronx by 2025
The folks at Snøhetta—the international architecture, landscape and interior design firm responsible for the beautiful new public park at 550 Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan—are at it again, this time revealing the design for the new Westchester Square Library in the Bronx. The 12,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking project is...
I had dinner inside a ‘volcano’ at this new immersive restaurant and bar
On Monday, my dinner table began smoking and my dish emerged from a glass cover filled with even more smoke. The room glowed with the amber-red hue of lava and the sound of crackling fire filled the space. I was at Journey, a new restaurant, bar and lounge that is...
The former Carolines on Broadway will be transformed into a ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon
News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we’re pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space. According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat
With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
A pop-up diner managed by "Karens" is opening in NYC this March
We personally find the Karen phenomenon to have run its course but, alas, there seems to still be some fodder behind the trend. Starting March 1, 2023, a new roving pop-up dubbed Karen's Diner is opening in the West Village. Already operating across 14 different cities in the United States,...
A Yayoi Kusama robot is painting the windows of the Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue
New Yorkers madly in love with all things Yayoi Kusama should head to the midtown Louis Vuitton store, where a life-like robot version of the iconic 93-year-old Japanese contemporary artist is currently painting her famous spots from inside of the shop’s window. The gimmick is part of a larger...
This giant glowing lantern will illuminate the Garment District next week
A new kinetic installation is scheduled to go up on the Broadway plazas in the Garment District between 39th and 40th Streets next week and stay open to the public through February 24. Dubbed "Living Lantern," the piece will actually be fueled by the wind and viewers will get to...
Step into a purple paradise at ARTECHOUSE’s MAGENTAVERSE
The color of the year for 2023: Pantone's Viva Magenta, a hue evoking bravery, optimistic celebration and self-expression without restraint. Soon, you'll be able to immersive yourself in the energy of that purply-pinkish-red tone at ARTECHOUSE's newest technology-driven experiential art experience called MAGENTAVERSE. The multi-sensory exhibit will open on January 20 in Chelsea.
A new cool science-themed playground will soon open at Pier 26
Add this to your list of must-visit destinations with kids in tow: the Pier 26 Science Play Area at North Moore Street in Manhattan's Hudson River Park is scheduled to open to the public some time this year—and the recently-released renderings make it clear that it's going to be a pretty cool spot to hang out in.
Four things to know about the brand new Whole Foods on Wall Street
It's always a big deal when a new Whole Foods opens. With its legions of fans, the upscale grocery store sells the sorts of organic and pesticide-free products that New Yorkers have come to rely on to stock their tiny kitchens. If the amount of people who attended the opening...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I touched The Ball
I touched The Ball. I don’t know if I was supposed to touch The Ball. I wasn’t told not to touch The Ball, so I touched The Ball. I half-expected to be electrocuted or at least granted three wishes by the troll who lives inside (health, wealth, and time travel). Instead, the palm-sized, triangular Waterford crystal, attached via a central screw, sort of wiggled. I wondered if I should tell someone like a nervous flyer noticing part of the wing isn’t joining us in the friendly skies, but I touched a second of the 2,688 crystals, and it wiggled about a half-inch, too. It must have been of those situations where it’s more secure if it’s less secure, like how skyscrapers are supposed to sway a little in the wind and newborns should have a few electrical outlets to play with. If there was something wrong with The Ball, now was the time to find out. It was 11:30am on New Year’s Eve Eve and I was at the top of One Times Square for a combination dress rehearsal-press opportunity: The Ball Test.
You can walk under this giant colorful archway in downtown Manhattan right now
“Pulse Portal,” an art installation by sculpture artist Davis McCarty that was shown at Burning Man in 2016, is now on display at Brookfield Place’s Waterfront Plaza—and it’s a creative piece of work that you definitely want to see in person. The eye-catching, 20-foot-tall archway is...
Is the ‘virtual bathroom attendant’ at Rockefeller Center a sign of things to come?
This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called “SOS” just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You’ll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days?
We're now in the fourth longest snow-free stretch in NYC history
If you're dreaming of snowy days, well ... keep dreaming. Or maybe try a winter getaway from NYC because the city is experiencing a long, snow-free stretch. In fact, we're in the midst of the fourth-longest snow-free streak since record-keeping began, according to New York Metro Weather. Today marks the 314th consecutive day without measurable snowfall in NYC.
Let me tell you—sample sales in NYC are the ‘concrete jungle’ everyone talks about
When attending the many weekly sample sales that New York has to offer, one scene from the 2004 cult movie Mean Girls readily comes to mind. In the film, while waging a silent girl war hoping to eventually land the hottest guy in school, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron imagines "settling" the situation with frenemy Regina George (Rachel McAdams) as they would "in the animal world."
