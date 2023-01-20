ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

EKU Sports

Track and Field Travel Back To Louisville For The PNC Lenny Lyles Invite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The EKU track and field teams will travel back to Louisville to compete at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 27-28). The meet will be held at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center. The first event on Friday will start at 5:00 p.m. and they will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
EKU Sports

EKU Men's Basketball To Host Annual Team Jared Event On Feb. 2

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University's men's basketball team will host its annual Team Jared event in memory of former ball boy Jared Chitwood, and to raise awareness about the fight against cancer, on Feb. 2nd at 5 p.m. The event will begin at the Olympic Sports Training Center...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Late Run Propels EKU Over Jacksonville

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU women's basketball uses a strong first half and late run in the fourth quarter to win its 10th straight game inside Alumni Coliseum, defeating Jacksonville by a score of 79-70 on Monday afternoon. With the win, the Colonels move to 12-8 on the season and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

