LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The EKU track and field teams will travel back to Louisville to compete at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 27-28). The meet will be held at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center. The first event on Friday will start at 5:00 p.m. and they will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO