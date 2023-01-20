Read full article on original website
Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project planMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobsterRick ZandDenver, CO
Proposal reimagines strolling down Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council voteDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Guilty plea in 2 shootings that left 3 people dead in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty this month in two fatal shootings that happened days apart in the summer of 2020 and left three people dead in Aurora. Master Martin, now 22, was arrested in September of that year. On Jan. 17 of this year, he pleaded to three counts of second-degree murder related to both shootings in Adams County District Court. Charges of first-degree murder were dismissed as a result of the plea.
El Paso County rep settles lawsuit with ex-staffer over COVID response, workplace complaints
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn has settled a lawsuit filed nearly two years ago by a former advisor who alleged the lawmaker took a lax approach to safety during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and then fired the staffer in retaliation after he complained, the Colorado Springs Republican's office confirmed on Tuesday.
Questions swirl about Denver airport human trafficking claim
DENVER — A passenger’s claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn’t square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
Westminster police launch investigation into arrests captured on video
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) said Tuesday it will not seek a felony charge against a woman who was arrested after a fight outside a Party City this weekend, and the department is launching an internal investigation into the arrest after a video surfaced on TikTok.
Teen accused of driving drunk, killing 2 people pleads guilty
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenage girl who was accused of driving drunk and killing two people last April in a head-on crash pleaded guilty to a "number of the top charges" in the case, according to the Boulder District Attorney's Office. The girl, who was 17 when the...
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Texas woman
THORNTON, Colo. — A man accused of fatally striking a Texas woman who was in Colorado visiting over the New Year holiday was formally charged this month in connection with the crash on Interstate 25. Prosecutors announced Jan. 17 that Adam Wooley, 33, is charged with one count of...
Aurora police chief says he followed a driver who sideswiped him
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's interim police chief, Art Acevedo, said Monday on Twitter that a person suspected of drunken driving sideswiped his vehicle and that he followed the driver until other officers arrived and "handled" the situation. It happened about 5:30 pm. Sunday in the area of Peoria Street...
Reverse search warrant used in arrest goes to Colorado Supreme Court
DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the...
17-year-old charged as adult in Denver homicide case
DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office said Monday they have charged a 17-year-old boy as an adult in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl this month. One count of first-degree murder after deliberation. One count of felony menacing. One count of possession of a handgun as a...
Bystanders ran to help 2 people injured when driver plowed into Aurora bus stop
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were hurt, one of them seriously, when a hit-and-run driver slammed into an Aurora bus stop Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department. The two victims were waiting at a bus stop shelter at the location when they were hit.
Aurora city manager names next fire chief
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's city manager has selected the next chief of Aurora Fire Rescue (AFD), pending city council confirmation. City Manager Jim Twombly selected Alec Oughton, fire chief of the Henrico County, Virginia, Division of Fire, as Aurora’s next fire chief pending the council’s confirmation at its regular meeting on Jan. 30.
Suspect wanted after shooting into businesses, hitting woman twice
DENVER — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in a retail area Wednesday near Interstate 76 and Sheridan Boulevard, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said. The woman was in a business when she was shot in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard, and it...
Englewood Police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Medina Alert has been issued for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Around 8:58 a.m., Englewood Police said the driver of a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was involved in a minor crash with another driver at the intersection of South Broadway and West Floyd Avenue.
Family searches for witnesses to crash that left man in a coma
DENVER — For the drivers who speed by, the intersection of Speer and Bannock in Denver is just another stoplight, but for Bex Paz, it’s the spot her brother’s life changed forever. "I would do anything for my brother," Paz said. "He had so many injuries. So...
Colorado man arrested in Nebraska for possession of a deadly weapon, drugs
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Colorado man was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) after troopers found him to be in possession of a rifle, several firearm components and drug paraphernalia, according to NSP. Micah Cameron, 38, of Highlands Ranch, was in his Toyota van, which was parked on...
16-year-old girl was shot days before her body was found
DENVER — A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl and dumping her body near a dumpster on the same night he shot and wounded her boyfriend, according to an arrest affidavit from Denver Police. Deontre Hollie, 17, was arrested Jan. 21 in connection with the...
Adams County Health Department lays out plans for health equity
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Sitting near a podium where just hours before a grand opening ceremony for the Adams County Health Department was held, Monica Buhlig reflected on her background, which stretches from philanthropy to public health. "And each place I learned more and more about the impacts that...
Guns, explosive materials recovered during burglary investigation
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing at least 10 homes over four months in the Crystal Mountain area, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said on Monday. Between September and December, at least 10 homes were reported to have been burglarized near...
3 men indicted on suspicion of selling drugs to Longmont students
LONGMONT, Colo. — After an investigation by the Longmont Police Department and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, three men were indicted last week on suspicion of selling drugs to students in Longmont. On Friday, the DA's Office announced that Mario Moreno, Angelo Torres and Aldair Garcia Rodriguez were...
Denver considering extending length of donation site for recent migrants from the southern border
DENVER — Although the Department of Homeland Security says daily migrant encounters at the border are dropping, the migrants who have arrived in Denver since December still need access to basic necessities. The donation site in the Little Saigon Business District on Federal Boulevard is busy on Tuesdays with...
