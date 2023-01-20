ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Guilty plea in 2 shootings that left 3 people dead in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty this month in two fatal shootings that happened days apart in the summer of 2020 and left three people dead in Aurora. Master Martin, now 22, was arrested in September of that year. On Jan. 17 of this year, he pleaded to three counts of second-degree murder related to both shootings in Adams County District Court. Charges of first-degree murder were dismissed as a result of the plea.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Questions swirl about Denver airport human trafficking claim

DENVER — A passenger’s claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn’t square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Texas woman

THORNTON, Colo. — A man accused of fatally striking a Texas woman who was in Colorado visiting over the New Year holiday was formally charged this month in connection with the crash on Interstate 25. Prosecutors announced Jan. 17 that Adam Wooley, 33, is charged with one count of...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police chief says he followed a driver who sideswiped him

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's interim police chief, Art Acevedo, said Monday on Twitter that a person suspected of drunken driving sideswiped his vehicle and that he followed the driver until other officers arrived and "handled" the situation. It happened about 5:30 pm. Sunday in the area of Peoria Street...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old charged as adult in Denver homicide case

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office said Monday they have charged a 17-year-old boy as an adult in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl this month. One count of first-degree murder after deliberation. One count of felony menacing. One count of possession of a handgun as a...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Bystanders ran to help 2 people injured when driver plowed into Aurora bus stop

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were hurt, one of them seriously, when a hit-and-run driver slammed into an Aurora bus stop Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department. The two victims were waiting at a bus stop shelter at the location when they were hit.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Aurora city manager names next fire chief

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's city manager has selected the next chief of Aurora Fire Rescue (AFD), pending city council confirmation. City Manager Jim Twombly selected Alec Oughton, fire chief of the Henrico County, Virginia, Division of Fire, as Aurora’s next fire chief pending the council’s confirmation at its regular meeting on Jan. 30.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Englewood Police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Medina Alert has been issued for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Around 8:58 a.m., Englewood Police said the driver of a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was involved in a minor crash with another driver at the intersection of South Broadway and West Floyd Avenue.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

16-year-old girl was shot days before her body was found

DENVER — A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl and dumping her body near a dumpster on the same night he shot and wounded her boyfriend, according to an arrest affidavit from Denver Police. Deontre Hollie, 17, was arrested Jan. 21 in connection with the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 men indicted on suspicion of selling drugs to Longmont students

LONGMONT, Colo. — After an investigation by the Longmont Police Department and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, three men were indicted last week on suspicion of selling drugs to students in Longmont. On Friday, the DA's Office announced that Mario Moreno, Angelo Torres and Aldair Garcia Rodriguez were...
LONGMONT, CO
