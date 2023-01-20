AURORA, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty this month in two fatal shootings that happened days apart in the summer of 2020 and left three people dead in Aurora. Master Martin, now 22, was arrested in September of that year. On Jan. 17 of this year, he pleaded to three counts of second-degree murder related to both shootings in Adams County District Court. Charges of first-degree murder were dismissed as a result of the plea.

