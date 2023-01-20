Read full article on original website
First West Virginia gun show of 2023 held in Morgantown
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its first Morgantown gun show of the new year at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center over the Jan. 21 weekend.
Metro News
Legislature still has $215 million decisions on support for cutting-edge battery manufacturer
West Virginia lawmakers have significant decisions ahead about millions of dollars in public support for a cutting-edge battery factory on the site of the old Weirton Steel mill. A delegate whose district is right up on the edge of that Hancock County property, Pat McGeehan, is sounding alarms about whether...
weelunk.com
Great Stone Viaduct Winter Lecture Series Returns to Bellaire Public Library
The Bellaire Public Library and the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society forged a partnership in 2013 to sponsor public lectures during the months of February and March. The partnership was named the Winter Lecture Series. This year marks the 11th year of this partnership which now begins its second decade of service to the local area. Over the past decade, noted speakers have presented topics relating to the local heritage of the tri-state area. The community room of the Bellaire Library has served as the venue for these presentations, and the lineup of speakers for 2023 on a variety of topics has been set for each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. during February and March.
connect-bridgeport.com
Rachel, Sarah Reppert Share their Experiences from Journeys to WVU School of Medicine and Beyond
Sisters Rachel and Sarah Reppert have a lot in common. From an early interest in the health care field to majoring in exercise physiology for their undergraduate degrees, the siblings consider West Virginia University Health Sciences and the School of Medicine to be influential parts of their story. Now, Rachel, a first-year student in the Doctor of Dental Surgery program, and Sarah, a second-year student.
Upcoming ‘Firefighter 1’ courses to look out for in West Virginia
If you're interested in joining a local volunteer fire department, here's where to get started.
Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
Metro News
House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
Another construction project for Wheeling and updates in a hit and run case: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s a site that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore, but soon it will be called a place that welcomes visitors to the Friendly City. New details emerge on what’s next for the site of the former Wheeling Inn The Wheeling/Ohio […]
27 First News
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
WTOV 9
Impending closure of Sammis Plant a harsh reality for entities that benefited from it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The shock of the closing of the Sammis Plant’s closure may have dissipated, but the reality remains very real. Other entities around Stratton and the county are going to suffer, including Edison Local School District. Superintendent Bill Beattie says their 2024 budget will be...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
Missing Jefferson County brothers found safe
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The two brothers from Jefferson County who were reported missing earlier this week have been located. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Gavyn Frey and 17-year-old Noah Frey reported to authorities in Steubenville. Officials say they are both safe.
Appalachian Power gets approval for renewable energy for West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A big step for companies that want renewable energy. The Public Service Commission just approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities. The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer requires that 20% […]
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
West Virginia Hive Client, Mountain Steer Meat Company, To Celebrate Grand Opening Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company has invited the community to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the retail store and meet owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford.
Wheeling Health Right: Where free medical and dental services go hand in hand
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Poor oral health is widespread in West Virginia, but Wheeling Health Right was recognized nationally for their fully integrated medical and dental free clinic. **Wheeling Health Right recognized nationally for dental services | WTRF** It significantly affects almost all aspects of life including the workforce, emergency room utilization, and chronic health conditions. […]
Fayetteville man wins new motorcycle in sweepstakes giveaway
The Miley Legal Group made a big announcement for its motorcycle giveaway at RG's Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson on Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Gisele Fetterman meant the Free Store to be a five-year project. It’s now 10 years old
'I wanted to show that we could invest in the circular economy, and this is a model that can exist in any community,' she said. The post Gisele Fetterman meant the Free Store to be a five-year project. It’s now 10 years old appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
