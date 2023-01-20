The Bellaire Public Library and the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society forged a partnership in 2013 to sponsor public lectures during the months of February and March. The partnership was named the Winter Lecture Series. This year marks the 11th year of this partnership which now begins its second decade of service to the local area. Over the past decade, noted speakers have presented topics relating to the local heritage of the tri-state area. The community room of the Bellaire Library has served as the venue for these presentations, and the lineup of speakers for 2023 on a variety of topics has been set for each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. during February and March.

