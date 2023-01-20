ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

weelunk.com

Great Stone Viaduct Winter Lecture Series Returns to Bellaire Public Library

The Bellaire Public Library and the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society forged a partnership in 2013 to sponsor public lectures during the months of February and March. The partnership was named the Winter Lecture Series. This year marks the 11th year of this partnership which now begins its second decade of service to the local area. Over the past decade, noted speakers have presented topics relating to the local heritage of the tri-state area. The community room of the Bellaire Library has served as the venue for these presentations, and the lineup of speakers for 2023 on a variety of topics has been set for each Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. during February and March.
BELLAIRE, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Rachel, Sarah Reppert Share their Experiences from Journeys to WVU School of Medicine and Beyond

Sisters Rachel and Sarah Reppert have a lot in common. From an early interest in the health care field to majoring in exercise physiology for their undergraduate degrees, the siblings consider West Virginia University Health Sciences and the School of Medicine to be influential parts of their story. Now, Rachel, a first-year student in the Doctor of Dental Surgery program, and Sarah, a second-year student.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
FAIRMONT, WV
27 First News

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Missing Jefferson County brothers found safe

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The two brothers from Jefferson County who were reported missing earlier this week have been located. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Gavyn Frey and 17-year-old Noah Frey reported to authorities in Steubenville. Officials say they are both safe.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Appalachian Power gets approval for renewable energy for West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A big step for companies that want renewable energy. The Public Service Commission just approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities. The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer requires that 20% […]
WHEELING, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Health Right: Where free medical and dental services go hand in hand

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Poor oral health is widespread in West Virginia, but Wheeling Health Right was recognized nationally for their fully integrated medical and dental free clinic.  **Wheeling Health Right recognized nationally for dental services | WTRF** It significantly affects almost all aspects of life including the workforce, emergency room utilization, and chronic health conditions. […]
WHEELING, WV

