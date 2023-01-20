Read full article on original website
Related
Brothers sentenced for beating of Youngstown man
Three brothers were sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the robbery and beating of a Loveland Road man in 2021.
WSAZ
Woman charged with murder following drug-related shooting pleads not guilty
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman charged in connection with the shooting death of a man pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Autumn Hammond, 23, of Michigan is accused of shooting Jason Ellis on Nov. 13, 2021, according to Huntington Police. Ellis was found with a gunshot wound to the torso...
Youngstown police found marijuana grow in home after domestic violence report
Reports said police late Tuesday found a marijuana grow in the basement of a home where a SWAT team was called because a domestic violence suspect refused to come out.
Report: Man lost in Warren robbed by 5 men at gunpoint
The report states the man told him to get out of his car and give him everything he had.
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces new charges, high bond
Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twinswhen she stole their mother’s car and setting off a multiday Amber Alert before Christmas
Youngstown mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is deliberating in the trial for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.
‘Never want to see him again’: Cleveland man accused in slayings of family members stays jailed on $5 million bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday kept a $5 million bond for the man accused of killing four people, including three of his relatives, and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Martin Muniz, 41, who appeared at his arraignment via a Zoom video feed from Cuyahoga County Jail, laughed when a victim’s advocate told the judge that the surviving members of Muniz’s family could not make it to the hearing and that they “never want to see him again.”
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Ohio death row inmate resentenced, could get parole
In Friday's hearing, Esparza said he had been just 21 and a “confused, lost soul” at the time of the crime but the rigors of life on death row for so long had helped him mature.
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape of tourist released after judge hears new evidence of innocence
HONOLULU — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole
An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
Ohio Amber Alert suspect sentenced in court for spitting at deputy
Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, was sentenced for one of her charges in Indiana court.
YAHOO!
Mount Vernon teen sentenced in fatal stabbing of cheerleading rival Kayla Green
The 15-year-old Mount Vernon girl who fatally stabbed cheerleading rival Kayla Green last year apologized in court Tuesday and said she wished there was more she could do than just say sorry. “I am sorry my actions took away a big sister. I am sorry my actions took away a...
Police: Uber driver carjacked by passenger with gun
An Uber driver told city police she was carjacked by a man with a gun.
YAHOO!
Jacksonville Beach police make arrest in Jared Bridegan death. They say suspect did not act alone
Nearly a year after the ambush hit on a St. Augustine father after dropping off two of his children to his ex-wife in Jacksonville Beach, Police Chief Gene Paul Smith announced an arrest of a 61-year-old felon. But State Attorney Melissa Nelson said he did not act alone in the death of 33-year-old Jared Bridegan.
Driver found dead in Akron driveway after shooting: police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Akron Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing a Bedford dad, son found competent to stand trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death in August 2022, has been found competent to stand trial. Roger Herring, 37, of Cleveland, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford...
Man shot dead as he pulls into driveway of Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in his vehicle as he pulled into the driveway of a home in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. According to police, it’s unclear how many suspects might be involved in the shooting, which was reported...
Comments / 0