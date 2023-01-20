ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucumcari, NM

Cleveland.com

‘Never want to see him again’: Cleveland man accused in slayings of family members stays jailed on $5 million bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday kept a $5 million bond for the man accused of killing four people, including three of his relatives, and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Martin Muniz, 41, who appeared at his arraignment via a Zoom video feed from Cuyahoga County Jail, laughed when a victim’s advocate told the judge that the surviving members of Muniz’s family could not make it to the hearing and that they “never want to see him again.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole

An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Man accused of killing a Bedford dad, son found competent to stand trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death in August 2022, has been found competent to stand trial. Roger Herring, 37, of Cleveland, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford...
BEDFORD, OH

