Lyons Falls to receive $2.25M via the NY Forward Program
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - When the winners were announced Monday, Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof could not believe it. “I was so excited I was jumping up and down,” said Village of Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof. $2.25 million is earmarked for the Village of Lyons Falls....
Robert Wilfred Shambo, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Wilfred Shambo, died peacefully on the evening of January 22nd, 2023, in his home at eighty years of age. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Jacqueline T. Shambo, two sons, Robert Scott, and Jeffrey Scott Shambo (wife Nickole Lea), three grandchildren, Cassandra Sue Shambo, Lacey McCabe (husband David) and Tyler Shambo, and one great-grandchild, Ava McCabe, brother Bruce Edward Shambo, (wife Ellie) and a sister, Angeline Desormo (husband Paul), sister in laws Reba and Cathleen, and beloved cat Baby. Preceded by his father Earl T. Shambo Sr., mother, Angeline LaFave Shambo, brothers, Earl T. Jr, Douglas, Roger, William, brother-in-law Sterling Conant and sister-in-law Cecilia Shambo.
Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer. Born on February 1, 1960 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Stanley and Virginia...
Spaziani to run for city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
Richard V Manning, 78, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard V Manning, age 78, of Parishville, New York passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY on Friday, February 3rd at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be calling hours on Thursday, February 2nd at the Garner Funeral Service from 4-7 pm.
Karen A. George, 67, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Karen A. George age 67 passed away peacefully on Monday January 23, 2023 at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full Obituary to follow.
Canton Housing Authority complain about trash removal change
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Residents at the Canton Housing Authority are upset over a new policy when it comes to trash removal. They’re also frustrated over what they call a lack of maintenance inside their apartments. “They’re dealing with holes in the walls, they’re dealing with cracks, they’re...
National Grid says it can handle Fort Drum’s energy needs
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If the biomass plant closes on Fort Drum, what does the military post do for power?. The ReEnergy plant provides Fort Drum with all of its power. However, the plant runs on wood waste and chips and New York state doesn’t consider that a renewable energy source.
Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) -Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his loving family. Joe was born in Alexandria Bay, NY on August 31, 1955, the son of Alden F. and Margaret M. Underwood...
Large police presence at Tupper Lake Stewart’s Shops location
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a large police presence at the Stewart’s Shops convenience store in Tupper Lake. According to state police, the Tupper Lake Police Department received a report of a suspicious male at 2:51 p.m. Village police and state troopers responded to the scene.
William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay, NY passed away January 19, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Nursing Home where he had been a resident since 2018. He was born on December 6, 1932 in Rochester, NY son of...
Jeffrey A. Lashomb, 61, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Lashomb, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home. There will be no public calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Jeff was born on November 5, 1961...
Hunter Wyatt Demers, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Hunter Wyatt Demers, precious baby boy of Robert and Erin Demers, Washington Street, Carthage, was stillborn at home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his parents, Robert and Erin Demers; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Henry Demers, Sr. Hunter is survived by his parents, Robert...
Jobless rates inch up slightly in tri-county region
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Although they’re still low, the jobless rates in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties inched up slightly last month compared to the year before. The state Labor Department released preliminary local area unemployment rates for December 2022. Jefferson County’s jobless rate was 3.9 percent...
Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, age 68 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (January 19, 2023) at the St. Peters Hospital in Albany. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the South Russell Cemetery. Surviving is his brother Kevin Barkley of...
Sammy R. Tufo, 70, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sammy R. Tufo, 70, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed January 18, 2023 at his home in Florida with his wife Lisa and son Ben by his side. He was born on January 7, 1953, son of the late Benny and Jenny Tufo. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1972 and he enjoyed playing baseball from a young age.
Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of 222 State Street, died peacefully on January 21, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Rome, NY. A full obituary will be published shortly. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday,...
Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine. Born in Brownville, NY October 23, 1947, passed away at St. Josephs hospital January 20, 2023 of influenza. Christine was born and raised in Brownville, NY. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1967 where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. She graduated from Bridgeport University in 1972. Later in life she was the biggest cheerleader at every family member’s respective sports, attending as many General Brown wrestling and soccer matches and baseball games as possible. Christine loved people, and everyone that knew her felt she was their biggest cheering section. She worked for many years as a waitress at Benny’s, the Crown and Feather, and Sholette’s Steak House, and ultimately achieved her dream of owning her own bar and restaurant, Kimbuctu, in Dexter, NY. She sold the restaurant when she retired.
Ogdensburg lawmakers nix Rishe censure
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors rejected a resolution Monday night that would have censured one of their members. Mayor Mike Skelly had been calling for the censure of Councillor John Rishe for what Skelly called repetitive “demeaning and disrespectful” comments towards city staff, specifically interim city manager Andrea Smith.
Loggers say there will be a ‘huge effect” if Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes
