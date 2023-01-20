Read full article on original website
Lackawanna County probation officer, deputy sheriff husband get probation for DUI case
Jan. 24—A Lackawanna County adult probation officer charged with drunken driving in September and her husband, a county deputy sheriff, charged with obstructing police investigating her case, quickly entered a special probationary program that could clear their records. Natalie George, 32, and Joseph George, 41, were accepted into the...
Death investigation at LCCF
Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
