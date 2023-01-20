It wasn’t the first time this Westfield family woke up to an empty space on their front porch where rainbow colors should have been flying. As of last week, it wasn’t even the second time, or the third — the same South Maple St. address has been hit five times over the past year, with thieves snatching the family’s LGBTQ pride flags off of their property under the cover of darkness and hoodies, then burning them afterwards.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO