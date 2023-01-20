Read full article on original website
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
As vandals burn LGBTQ pride flags, Westfield neighbors want police patrol
It wasn’t the first time this Westfield family woke up to an empty space on their front porch where rainbow colors should have been flying. As of last week, it wasn’t even the second time, or the third — the same South Maple St. address has been hit five times over the past year, with thieves snatching the family’s LGBTQ pride flags off of their property under the cover of darkness and hoodies, then burning them afterwards.
Single-family residence sells for $439,000 in Worcester
Owusu Afriyie acquired the property at 17 Taconic Road, Worcester, from Stephon D Rochelle and Taisha Rochelle on Jan. 4, 2023. The $439,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $283. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.
Children’s Study Home, started in Springfield during the aftermath of the Civil War, rebrands as Helix Human Services
SPRINGFIELD — The oldest social service agency in Western Massachusetts, the Children’s Study Home, has rebranded as Helix Human Services. Executive Director William A. Dávila said Helix Human Services will continue moving forward in its purpose to find ways to help people of all ages who have experienced trauma.
Detached house sells for $365,000 in Worcester
Linette Cardona and Rosalie Cardona acquired the property at 136 Grandview Avenue, Worcester, from Alexander Yashaev and Elena Yashaev on Jan. 4, 2023, for $365,000 which represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Hibernian Irish Night in Holyoke returns
Holyoke - The Hibernian Irish Night in Holyoke is back at the Log Cabin for another Irish Cultural Season for 2023. The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties are featuring the five piece band of Keohanne and Kenneally. Also featured is a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner and ribs prepared by the Log Cabin.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000
Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Single family residence sells in Westborough for $1 million
Michael Wright and Kelly Coonan acquired the property at 10 Thomas Newton Drive, Westborough, from Mark J Mason and Laura L Mason on Jan. 5, 2023, for $1,022,000 which works out to $422 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Sale closed in Worcester: $410,000 for a three-bedroom home
Freddy Colon acquired the property at 1 Ralph Avenue, Worcester, from Luiz Abreu on Jan. 3, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $236 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,991 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
Greenfield officials to try to avert elimination of police night shift
Officials in Greenfield are meeting on Wednesday evening in an attempt to stop the police department’s intended policy of ending overnight patrols in the city starting on Feb. 1. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh made the surprising announcement at last week’s City Council meeting and described his decision as...
‘Everyone’s hopeful that she is still alive’: Brookfield’s Brittany Tee still missing after 12 days
The search for Brittany will likely resume Tuesday. The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will likely resume Tuesday, weather permitting. Tee, 35, was seen Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her family on Jan. 13, and hundreds of people, including local and state police and civilians, have searched for her since.
Stephen Gharabegian, of Lexington, killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Conn.
A Lexington, Massachusetts man was killed in a car crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Tolland, Connecticut Monday. Stephen Gharabegian, 59, was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer after losing control of his vehicle on I-84 Monday around 1:15 p.m., Connecticut State Police said. Both Gharabegian and...
Upton police use drone, ATV to rescue hiker in woods (video)
Police in Upton used a drone camera to find an injured hiker in a wooded conservation area on Tuesday. The Upton Police Department published drone footage of the rescue effort, which involved firefighters and emergency medical service personnel, along with mutual aid partners from Hopkinton, Hopedale and Grafton, according to the Upton police.
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
Man fatally shot in Springfield Indian Orchard neighborhood Saturday
A man was fatally shot in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 2:05 a.m. police responded to a report of an individual injured in a shooting around the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, the official stated. Once police arrived on the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene and rushed to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz found guilty of misleading investigator during Nathan Bill’s assault investigation
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz was found guilty of misleading an internal affairs investigator during a long-running investigation into a 2015 street fight involving off-duty cops outside Nathan Bill’s bar. Hampden Superior Court Judge David M. Hodge rendered his verdict late Wednesday morning after nearly two...
Condominium in Northampton sells for $327,500
Khary Polk bought the property at 53 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Nancy T Roberts on Jan. 6, 2023, for $327,500 which represents a price per square foot of $420. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently been sold nearby:. In August 2022,...
‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring
A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000
Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
Lynn man convicted of 1st-degree murder in shooting of Bryan Omar Mendez-Hernandez
A Lynn man was convicted Monday of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a Worcester man while robbing the man of his jewelry in 2020, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said. An Essex Superior Court jury found Derell Guy, 37, guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity...
