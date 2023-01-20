Read full article on original website
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) -Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his loving family. Joe was born in Alexandria Bay, NY on August 31, 1955, the son of Alden F. and Margaret M. Underwood...
Teen sentenced in fatal stabbing of rival cheerleader
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WCBS) - A New York teenager will spend several years in jail after pleading guilty to the stabbing death of a rival cheerleader. Emotional moments came Tuesday as a judge sentenced a 15-year-old cheerleader to three to nine years behind bars. The teen girl pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, the member of a rival cheerleading squad in Mount Vernon, New York.
Lake effect snow into the evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow has become organized and is focused on the Tug Hill region. There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. today. Areas hardest hit could get from 3 to 6 inches. It will be windy, with...
Jobless rates inch up slightly in tri-county region
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Although they’re still low, the jobless rates in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties inched up slightly last month compared to the year before. The state Labor Department released preliminary local area unemployment rates for December 2022. Jefferson County’s jobless rate was 3.9 percent...
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Lottery winner plans to use money to make canes for Purple Heart veterans
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia who won $1 million playing Mega Millions plans to use part of the earnings to give back to veterans. According to the Virginia Lottery, when Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.
New York Farm Bureau tells lawmakers their priorities for the State Budget
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul will soon unveil her state budget, and the New York Farm Bureau told lawmakers Tuesday what they hope it’ll do to help agriculture in the state. “An ability for farmers to make it easier and more attractive to invest on our farms...
Hochul’s approval rating is at an all-time high according to a Siena College Poll
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul’s approval rate jumped from a positive five points last month to a 20-point positive approval rate Monday. Her favorability is up 4 points from last month. A pollster says it goes to show you just how much people change their minds. “A...
NY pols OK vote on constitution change to protect abortion
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature took a critical step Tuesday toward changing the state’s constitution to bar discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” or “gender expression” — provisions intended to protect abortion rights and a person’s right to seek gender-affirming care.
Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn man was jailed Monday after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Potsdam. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Michael Peterson refused to stop when they tried to pull him over on Lawrence Avenue in the village. The...
Veterans push for easier access to cannabis licenses
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Veterans face struggles when it comes to producing marijuana. The legalization of marijuana is still in its early stages and the state government wants to prioritize five special groups to help them get licensed to sell. Those groups are minorities, women, distressed farmers, people from...
