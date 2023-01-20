Take a hospitable journey with the Wright Life partners as they spend a wonderful day in Charleston sharing their memories and ideas with you. Welcome to historic Charleston, South Carolina! In this weeks video, we’re going to take you on a tour of some of the city’s most iconic sights and experiences. First, we’ll be visiting the French Quarter, known for its charming cobblestone streets and colorful colonial-era buildings. This is the perfect place to get a feel for the city’s rich history and culture. Next, we’ll be heading to the City Market, where you can shop for local crafts and souvenirs. This historic market is a great place to find unique gifts and mementos of your visit to Charleston.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO