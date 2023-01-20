ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Exploring Historic Charleston, SC – Southern Charm and Hospitality at its Best! – New Video by The Wright Life

Take a hospitable journey with the Wright Life partners as they spend a wonderful day in Charleston sharing their memories and ideas with you. Welcome to historic Charleston, South Carolina! In this weeks video, we’re going to take you on a tour of some of the city’s most iconic sights and experiences. First, we’ll be visiting the French Quarter, known for its charming cobblestone streets and colorful colonial-era buildings. This is the perfect place to get a feel for the city’s rich history and culture. Next, we’ll be heading to the City Market, where you can shop for local crafts and souvenirs. This historic market is a great place to find unique gifts and mementos of your visit to Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
SC Works Trident, Regional Partners to Host ‘New Year, New Career’ Job Fair – Wednesday, February 1, 2023

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (JANUARY 24, 2023) – SC Works Trident will host a ‘New Year, New Career’ Job Fair in partnership with the SC Department of Social Services, Berkeley County Government, Berkeley County School District and Berkeley County Economic Development. The event, designed to target local high school students entering the job market following graduation, will take place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

