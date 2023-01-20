Best prop bets for Bengals-Bills divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL fans are mystified at how John Lynch teleported from a suite to the field in what felt like seconds
There’s an unsolved mystery from Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys. No, it’s not “What the heck was that final play about?”. Nope, it’s not “What the heck was that final few minutes of bad clock management all about?” Although we asked that, too.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Andrew Whitworth sends message to Bengals fans after win over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge performance from an offensive line starting three backups during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Bengals great Andrew Whitworth made sure to point that out on Twitter. Whitworth was a subject of much fanfare as Bengals fans hoped for...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
TMZ.com
49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested For Domestic Violence Ahead Of NFC Title Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu -- who's recorded two sacks in the team's two playoff games this year -- has been arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend ... just days before the NFC Championship Game. According to the San Jose Police Department, the...
atozsports.com
Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool
The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
Bills Player Reveals What Stefon Diggs Asked Following Loss
Stefon Diggs was very demonstrative during Sunday's divisional round defeat at the hands of the Bengals. The Pro Bowl wideout caught just four balls for 35 yards and was visibly frustrated with quarterback Josh Allen for feeling that he missed him on a turnover-on-downs. After the game, teammate ...
Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral
Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far. As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral. It originated in a ...
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
Sporting News
Five reasons why Bills were dominated by Bengals in AFC divisional playoffs loss
For the second consecutive NFL season, the Bills' AFC playoff run came to a tough end in the divisional round. Buffalo was dominated by Cincinnati, 27-10, at home on Sunday to be eliminated from Super Bowl 57 contention. Following the heartbreak on the road in Kansas City last year, the...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
iheart.com
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Shares Post After Playoff Loss
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, shared a post praising him as a "true leader" following his team's elimination loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 22). "So proud of this man," Williams wrote along with a photo of Allen shared on...
Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction
A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year. Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
Sporting News
Josh Allen nicknames: Why Tony Romo calls Bills QB 'The Alien' and 'Mr. January'
Josh Allen is a man of many talents. The Bills star has developed quite the reputation over the years, thrusting himself into NFL MVP contention while taking his team to heights it hasn't reached since the early 1990s. That has spawned countless nicknames, from The General to The Winter Soldier....
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt’s Relationship Timeline
Never "Mr. Irrelevant" to her! Brock Purdy has had girlfriend Jenna Brandt by his side on his unexpected journey in the NFL. Purdy was given the not-so-flattering nickname — a moniker dubbed every year — when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Less than […]
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after divisional playoffs
Another season of unrealized expectations leads to an offseason of hope for some of the NFL's preeminent franchises. The Bills came up short of their Super Bowl destiny once again as they were manhandled by the Bengals in the divisional round. Buffalo can now look forward to April: they hold the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with adjustments along their offensive line as a potential priority.
wearebuffalo.net
Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
