Leader team meets future journalists at New Meridian High School
The Longmont Leader editorial team met with classes at New Meridian High School on Tuesday for a Q&A session, in which students asked many thoughtful questions about local news and the media industry at large. Longmont Leader Editor Macie May started off the session describing what it’s like to build...
Veronica Maria Trent
Veronica M Trent, age 92, of Loveland died on January 21, 2023. She was born on February 3, 1930, in Klagenfurt, Austria. She came to Indiana in 1955 and graduated from Indiana Business College with a Sr. Secretarial degree. She was employed by Delco Electronics, GM Division, in Kokomo Indiana until she retired in 1987. She and her sister Tina enjoyed travelling and one of their most favorite places to visit was the island of Maui. They made numerous friends on the island and fell in love with the culture, music, and hula. They settled in Loveland, Colorado in 1994 where she continued to work part-time at the Wexford Retirement Home and even started learning hula! Veronica loved meeting people and was a member of the MVP Church in Loveland.
$1.45M FRCC grant to help parents attend college
Front Range Community College is receiving a $1.45 million grant to help students pay for child care, the college announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Education grant will fund the college’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School program. Qualifying parents who are attending college can receive the subsidies, which cover up to 60% of monthly child care expenses, said Tammy Carson, the program’s director.
Colleen Adele Estes Cassell
The incredible story of our sweet mother, Colleen Adele Estes Cassell, continued on to its heavenly chapter on January 17th, 2023 when she passed on peacefully, ten days after her 85th birthday. Colleen was a truly joyful person. The life she lived was such that we should all aspire to...
Marilyn F. Cunningham
June 29, 1928 - January 19, 2023. Marilyn Frances Tarr Cunningham of Loveland, Colorado, passed away January 19, 2023 at her home at Bethesda Gardens in Loveland. Marilyn was born to Paul and Katherine Caroline (Heuer) Tarr in Gothenburg, Nebraska on June 29, 1928. She grew up on farms south of Arnold, Nebraska, and attended the Anderson and Mackley schools where she completed the 8th grade.
Michael Peter Chornack
Michael (Mike) Peter Chornack was born December 10, 1950, in Ashland, PA to Peter P. Chornack and Alice Rosina Chornack. He passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Boulder, CO. Mike graduated from Meadville High School in 1968 and obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree (Geology) from Edinboro State College...
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March
Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
Fay "Jerry" Gerald Edwards
JANUARY 29, 1928 – JANUARY 20, 2023. Fay "Jerry" Gerald Edwards, age 94, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. A celebration of life for Jerry will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. HWY 287, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.
Longmont band tops charts for Colorado artists
A Longmont-based band started the year with the top five songs from Colorado bands, according to the Roots Music Report. Mojomama, which has been around for more than 20 years, released their seventh studio album last year, titled “We Are One.” Five songs from that album — “I’m Searchin’,” “We Are One,” Borrowed Time,” Shelter from the Storm,” and “Other Side” — made up the top five songs on the Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Colorado Song Chart for the week of Dec. 31.
Longmont's Winter Walkabout returns
Local musical artists will fill Longmont's downtown with good vibes once again during the Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. The showcase will feature 40 performances by talent from Longmont, Boulder County and the Front Range. Thirteen venues in Downtown Longmont, all within walking distance of one another, will showcase the local talent.
Viola Anderson
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Viola Anderson in Strongsville, OH, who passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 88, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. Viola...
HD12 updates: Vacancy in Office Committee Meeting on Jan. 28
The Boulder County Democratic Party will host a known candidate forum for the the recently vacated House District 12 seat on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Members of the HD12 Vacancy Committee will be able to join via Zoom. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the HD12 Vacancy in Office Committee...
Good morning, Longmont!
Cloudy and colder with a bit of snow with little or no accumulation. Frigid with a little snow; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities.
Tuesday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Dead birds found around Longmont
Deceased birds are being found throughout Longmont and officials warn residents to leave them be. Longmont Public Safety reported through social media that officials have seen a small number of dead birds in a few of the city's parks. LPS believes the cause of death for these birds could be...
Longmont company launches plasmid DNA manufacturing
Longmont genomics company KromaTiD is expanding to include a manufacturing sector for plasmids — DNA molecules that are used in gene therapy for diseases such as cancer. Plasmids are used to transform cells, so they are an essential tool for the therapy, which repairs or replaces a mutated gene in the body in an effort to treat a disease.
Understanding who gets to choose Rep. Bernett’s replacement
The process to replace a state representative who resigned from office takes place next week, but the constitution of the committee to select her replacement was determined long before she resigned. House District 12 Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from her position Jan. 8, the day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session...
Longmont utility billing security drawn into question
Longmont utility user information is not as secure as best practices would suggest it should be. The city of Longmont allows residents to visit its homepage, click on the “Pay My Utility Bill” button and log into their Longmont utility account. Users who forget their passwords need only...
Longmont City Council will look at Broncos money again
Longmont City Council once again discussed what they might do with the nearly $1 million the city received from the sale of the Denver Broncos. City staff has been directed to either work on or bring back for a vote on the three proposals presented earlier this month. When the Denver Broncos sold, Longmont received $980,481 that must be used toward “youth activity programs,” but the specifics are up to the discretion of the city council.
Longmont turns out for reproductive rights rally
More than 50 people gathered on Saturday at the corner of Sixth and Main Street in Longmont to commemorate the would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The Bigger than Roe Rally brought together activists with signs and chants demanding protections for abortion, organized in part by the weekly Longmont Leads with Love Vigil.
