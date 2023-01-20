Veronica M Trent, age 92, of Loveland died on January 21, 2023. She was born on February 3, 1930, in Klagenfurt, Austria. She came to Indiana in 1955 and graduated from Indiana Business College with a Sr. Secretarial degree. She was employed by Delco Electronics, GM Division, in Kokomo Indiana until she retired in 1987. She and her sister Tina enjoyed travelling and one of their most favorite places to visit was the island of Maui. They made numerous friends on the island and fell in love with the culture, music, and hula. They settled in Loveland, Colorado in 1994 where she continued to work part-time at the Wexford Retirement Home and even started learning hula! Veronica loved meeting people and was a member of the MVP Church in Loveland.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO