‘Rust’ Production Still Set to Resume With Baldwin in Lead Role, Report Says

By Alec Karam
 5 days ago
Alec Baldwin’s film Rust is reporting going forward with him in the lead role despite the criminal charges against him. During production of the film in October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun. Baldwin claims he didn’t ultimately pull the trigger, but Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office said it will charge him with involuntary manslaughter Thursday given “sufficient evidence.” Still, production of the film, which Baldwin both produces and stars in, is expected to continue regardless, according to The New York Times . The film had been scheduled to resume filming this month—before Baldwin was formally charged—and a source close to production told the Times it’s still on, as of Thursday. Safety supervisors will reportedly be on set alongside union crew members, and the film’s production will ban any use of working weapons or any form of live ammunition, including blanks.

