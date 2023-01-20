Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
starvedrock.media
Preliminary Snowfall Totals
Could you find Milo, Illinois on a map? The unincorporated village in far southwest Bureau County leads the way when it comes to highest snowfall accumulation with the latest storm. According to the National Weather Service, 5 inches of snow had fallen in Milo by early Wednesday afternoon. Just shy...
starvedrock.media
Mendota P.D. Is Hiring
More men and women are needed to protect and serve in Mendota. The Mendota Police Department is hiring police officers. The starting salary is $61,000. Among the perks are having a take home squad car. Applications can be picked up at the Mendota Police Department. You're asked to apply by...
starvedrock.media
Midweek Snowstorm Expected To Impact Area
Another bout of accumulating snow is in store for Starved Rock Country. Snow is expected to develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Peak snowfall rates are likely Wednesday morning with the heaviest of snow south and east of Kankakee. The morning commute Wednesday morning could be dangerous. Snowfall totals are...
Peru community, hospital workers scrambling in wake of St. Margaret's Health closure
PERU, Ill. — The Peru, Illinois community is facing uncertainty in jobs and health care as St. Margaret's Health prepares for its incoming Jan. 28 closure. On Friday, Jan. 20, the hospital revealed that operations will be temporarily suspended on Saturday, Jan. 28 as the facility attempts to reinvent itself to help recover from difficulties first inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
walls102.com
Boiler Explosion kills 6 in Mendota on this date in 1895
MENDOTA – Six men were killed and a half dozen more injured on this date 127 years ago in a boiler explosion in north central Illinois. The C. Henning & Sons Brewery located on Jefferson Street in Mendota was the scene of a tremendous blast that leveled most of the five story building. Over $100,000 in damage was reported. Five of the six killed were Mendota men, and a snowstorm halted recovery efforts for over a day.
starvedrock.media
United Way Of Eastern La Salle County Has Food And Shelter Funds Available
With the cost of living going up, a helping hand may be what you need. The United Way of Eastern La Salle County is accepting applications from non-profit organizations to receive “Emergency Food & Shelter Funds”. The United Way based in Ottawa has more than $57,000 available courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security. Hopes are to have the money supplement and expand La Salle County's emergency food and shelter services along with addressing impacts of inflation.
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Central Illinois should brace for wet, heavy snow: NWS
The National Weather Service on Monday said snow of up to 4 to 6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday and continue until mid-morning.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
starvedrock.media
OSF Ottawa Chief Nursing Officer Says They're Ready For Influx Of Expectant Moms
If you're due date is quickly approaching and you live in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties, a drive to Ottawa could be in your future. With the announcement that the OB unit is closing at St. Margaret's Health-Peru, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Heather Bomstad says her staff immediately began preparing for an increase in patients. One way they're getting ready for more expectant moms is to add OB nurses.
Central Illinois Proud
St. Margaret’s Health leaving Peru
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — There will soon be no hospital systems in the City of Peru. Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski confirmed Saint Margaret’s Health’s decision to close on Jan. 28. In a letter, the mayor cited Saint Margaret’s Peru, and indicated that its temporary suspension of services...
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
City Council makes deal for downtown parking lot
The city of Kewanee will sell another downtown parking lot, thanks to action at Monday’s City Council meeting. The council approved the sale of the parking lot at the northwest corner of First and Chestnut streets to Gustafson Ford. The property would allow expansion of the dealership’s downtown location.
starvedrock.media
Over 600 pregnant women need to find new hospital
Over 600 pregnant women will have to find a new hospital to deliver their babies due to St. Margaret's closing its OB unit. It is unknown if other area hospitals were given prior notice to the OB unit closing, and it's unknown if area hospitals will be able to handle the influx in deliveries.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
