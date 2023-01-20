The true power of blockchain technology is seen in its ability to scale and process large amounts of data while maintaining fees at an affordable rate. Speaking with CoinGeek Backstage, Chief Bitcoin Historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. said numerous blockchains in the market are capable of handling transactions for hundreds of thousands up to a million per day, such as Ethereum. Wuckert was speaking on the sidelines of the Unbounded Capital Summit in New York, where he was invited to talk about blockchain’s history and the current landscape.

1 DAY AGO