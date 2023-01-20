Read full article on original website
Dr. Eva Porras on Blockchain DXB podcast: SmartLedger uses blockchain tech to solve business problems
The SmartLedger team has kicked off 2023 with a flurry of media appearances. Bryan Daugherty, Greg Ward, and other team members have appeared on several podcasts already this year. On January 17, Dr. Eva Porras, the Managing Director of SmartLedger, appeared on the Blockchain DXB podcast. Check it out via...
Kurt Wuckert Jr. on BSV’s 35M milestone: ‘We’re already above what people think blockchain is even possible to do’
The true power of blockchain technology is seen in its ability to scale and process large amounts of data while maintaining fees at an affordable rate. Speaking with CoinGeek Backstage, Chief Bitcoin Historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. said numerous blockchains in the market are capable of handling transactions for hundreds of thousands up to a million per day, such as Ethereum. Wuckert was speaking on the sidelines of the Unbounded Capital Summit in New York, where he was invited to talk about blockchain’s history and the current landscape.
Leveraging blockchain for cybersecurity—SmartLedger team talks to the Food Institute podcast
The SmartLedger team has been on a media blitz to kick off 2023, having already made several podcast appearances to showcase their new products and talk about the success of Sentinel Node. This week, they appeared on the Food Institute podcast to explain how blockchain can be leveraged for cybersecurity.
Join Dr. Craig Wright in person for his first Bitcoin Masterclass: Identity & Privacy
Last year, especially during the second half of the year, Dr. Craig Wright was jet-setting worldwide to deliver one-off presentations at numerous events. While this was an amazing opportunity for those in the locations he visited, all the time in transit meant he did not have time to do what he loves doing most: Educating.
Craig Wright talks Bitcoin in Oman: Think about what transparency really means
Bitcoin has the power to create global-sized local industries, transform cybersecurity, and build a more honest system, said Dr. Craig S. Wright. Speaking on a panel at the Global Forum/Shaping the Future event in Muscat, Oman, in October 2022, he described how Bitcoin could incentivize positive activities through transparency and accountability.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Binance’s wings clipped by Signature Bank, insider trading
The Binance exchange has had its financial wings clipped by its U.S. banking partner, while rival exchanges wonder whether Binance cares about insider trading. Over the weekend, Binance issued an email to customers explaining that “the banking partner that services your account has advised that they are no longer able to process SWIFT fiat (USD) transactions for individuals of less than 100,000 USD as of February 1st, 2023.” The email claims that Binance is “actively seeking a new SWIFT (USD) partner to avoid any interruption of service.”
Bitcoin Masterclass begins: Session One talks about why data privacy is important
Privacy, confidentiality, and anonymity—how do these concepts differ, and why are they so important? The world wrestles with dilemmas around these as more and more of our lives are affected by the collection and storage of data. Although most people aren’t aware of it, Bitcoin transactions and blockchain actually solve these problems. That’s the topic of Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright‘s first “Bitcoin Masterclass,” a two-day event streamed from London on January 25-26.
SmartLedger paving the way as we enter a new year for BSV Blockchain
Things are heating up in the world of BSV blockchain, with the collapse of the “crypto house of cards” well underway and a renewed level of excitement hitting the ecosystem as we enter a new year. Today we’re going to look at the buzz surrounding SmartLedger, especially regarding their proof of concept (POC) development news and expansion into the booming Middle East market.
What’s more important: Community or Utility?
What’s more important in a digital asset business, its community or its underlying utility?. I used to believe that the answer to that question was, without a doubt, utility, but after hosting a Twitter space titled Web3 Office hours: Community vs. Utility and hearing from founders and users of both successful and unsuccessful digital asset projects, I no longer think that utility is the be-all-and-end-all.
Bank of Spain greenlights euro-linked token pilot to explore future of payments: report
The Bank of Spain has authorized fintech firm Monei to issue EURM tokens linked to the euro as part of its financial sandbox, reports Cinco Dias. Monei’s pilot is scheduled to run anywhere between six to 12 months, according to the news outlet. It forms part of an experimental sandbox designed to test new financial products. Monei’s pilot will be open to a limited number of participants in Spain, aiming to become the “embryo of the digital euro” designed by the European Central Bank (ECB).
China: Upgraded digital yuan now with smart contract function
China’s digital yuan has seen an increase in the number of use cases over the last few weeks as the central bank races for a full-scale launch. The latest development is the deployment of smart contract functionality to the central bank digital currency (CBDC). The smart contract functionality was...
