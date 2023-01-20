CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team is on a five-game Lone Star Conference winning streak after two roads wins this past weekend. The Buffs took on Dallas Baptist University on Thursday and squeezed by with the 82-77 Win. It was Damion Thornton with a three and Ahamed Mohammed with two free throws in the end that lifted West Texas A&M to the five point victory.

CANYON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO