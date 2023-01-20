ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

West Plains and Canyon second basketball matchup comes on Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s another big matchup within the Canyon ISD basketball programs this upcoming Wednesday. The West Plains Wolves and Canyon Eagles face off for the second time. The new district rivalry went how you’d expect in the first matchup. The historic Canyon basketball program took the victories in the boys and girls games against the first year West Plains program.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jada Torrence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jada Torrence is the star of Palo Duro girls basketball. She’s in her third season as a member of the varsity team. Head coach AJ Johnson knows how important having her as a consistent presence has been to the program. “Jada is pretty committed. She’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High wins AISD swim meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District 3-5A’s swim meet was this weekend, hosted by Amarillo ISD. All four AISD schools were represented today at the Amarillo Town Club. Out of the 24 different races, Amarillo High won 18, with swimmers Miyah Chavez, Alexander Purdy, Andres Cebrero and Addison Newman taking home multiple victories for the Sandie swim team.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Dalhart vs. River Road: When Rivalry Crosses the Line

One of the greatest things about high school is the competition between schools. That competition can be in sports, music, or art. It's good to have healthy competition between area schools. However, that competition can take a turn sometimes, when students and fans get a little too passionate. Last month,...
DALHART, TX
athleticbusiness.com

Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game

A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
DALHART, TX
KFDA

West Texas A&M Buffs on five-game LSC win streak

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team is on a five-game Lone Star Conference winning streak after two roads wins this past weekend. The Buffs took on Dallas Baptist University on Thursday and squeezed by with the 82-77 Win. It was Damion Thornton with a three and Ahamed Mohammed with two free throws in the end that lifted West Texas A&M to the five point victory.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Met star to perform at WT Opera Gala

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Metropolitan Opera performer Hugo Vera will headline a fundraising gala for West Texas A&M University Opera. Vera will perform alongside WT Opera students and School of Music faculty following a cocktail hour and dinner. The gala will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, in Legacy Hall...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours

With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. The Amarillo City...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX

