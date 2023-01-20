Read full article on original website
KFDA
Tascosa’s Tayden Barnes and Amarillo High’s Mason Graham teaming up next season at New Mexico State
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “We good now.” Tayden Barnes said of his former rival Mason Graham. “That rivalry’s done now. We’re out of high school. It’s on to the college level.”. Barnes and Graham have become accustomed to facing off against each other. It’s...
KFDA
West Plains and Canyon second basketball matchup comes on Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s another big matchup within the Canyon ISD basketball programs this upcoming Wednesday. The West Plains Wolves and Canyon Eagles face off for the second time. The new district rivalry went how you’d expect in the first matchup. The historic Canyon basketball program took the victories in the boys and girls games against the first year West Plains program.
KFDA
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jada Torrence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jada Torrence is the star of Palo Duro girls basketball. She’s in her third season as a member of the varsity team. Head coach AJ Johnson knows how important having her as a consistent presence has been to the program. “Jada is pretty committed. She’s...
KFDA
Stream Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games. The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25. To stream the girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies basketball game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the...
KFDA
Amarillo High wins AISD swim meet
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District 3-5A’s swim meet was this weekend, hosted by Amarillo ISD. All four AISD schools were represented today at the Amarillo Town Club. Out of the 24 different races, Amarillo High won 18, with swimmers Miyah Chavez, Alexander Purdy, Andres Cebrero and Addison Newman taking home multiple victories for the Sandie swim team.
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
KFDA
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
Dalhart vs. River Road: When Rivalry Crosses the Line
One of the greatest things about high school is the competition between schools. That competition can be in sports, music, or art. It's good to have healthy competition between area schools. However, that competition can take a turn sometimes, when students and fans get a little too passionate. Last month,...
athleticbusiness.com
Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game
A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
KFDA
West Texas A&M Buffs on five-game LSC win streak
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team is on a five-game Lone Star Conference winning streak after two roads wins this past weekend. The Buffs took on Dallas Baptist University on Thursday and squeezed by with the 82-77 Win. It was Damion Thornton with a three and Ahamed Mohammed with two free throws in the end that lifted West Texas A&M to the five point victory.
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
KFDA
Met star to perform at WT Opera Gala
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Metropolitan Opera performer Hugo Vera will headline a fundraising gala for West Texas A&M University Opera. Vera will perform alongside WT Opera students and School of Music faculty following a cocktail hour and dinner. The gala will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, in Legacy Hall...
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
KFDA
Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ball fields at John Stiff and Rick Klein parks may become the responsibility of private non profits. Tomorrow, Amarillo City Council members are set to discuss leasing the softball complex at John Stiff and baseball complex at Rick Klein to the Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation.
kgncnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours
With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. The Amarillo City...
KFDA
Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St. According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
