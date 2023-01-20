WSU Enrollment Declines Expected To Continue For Another 2 Years-Projection Calls For Nearly 20% Drop Since Pandemic Began

Read full article on original website
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
pullmanradio.com
U.S. News ranks WSU global campus among the nation’s best online degrees
U.S. News ranks WSU global campus among the nation’s best online degrees. Five Washington State University online programs were ranked among the best in the nation for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. WSU Global Campus ranked 18th nationally for its undergraduate degrees in the best online bachelor’s programs category with its undergraduate business and psychology programs ranking 12th and 16th. WSU’S online MBA program, from the Carson College of Business, ranked 27th among the nation’s best online programs, and the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture’s online graduate engineering programs ranked 31st in the Best Online Engineering Programs category.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Hires New CFO
Washington State University has hired a new chief financial officer. Leslie Brunelli will take over the job on May 1st. Brunelli replaces Stacy Pearson who was set to retire in December. Pearson delayed her retirement to February 3rd to ensure a successful transition as Brunelli begins the onboarding process. Brunelli comes to WSU from the University of Denver where she was working as the senior vice chancellor for business and financial affairs.
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it
Prosecutors have seized just under $50 million from Sam Bankman-Fried's Farmington State Bank account. The bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans to farmers until March 2022. Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research later took a stake in Farmington – at which time it rebranded as "Moonstone".
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Searching For New Public Works Director
The City of Pullman is searching for a new public works director. The position is opening up as Shawn Kohtz has taken a job with the City of Bozeman. Kohtz was hired to be Pullman Public Works director from Bozeman in June of 2021. His last day is on Monday.
Idaho murder suspect had a job interview with the police department that later helped arrest him, report says
Bryan Kohberger was among four applicants for a job with the Pullman Police Department, which helped arrest him several months later.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
pullmanradio.com
The deadline to RSVP for the Pullman FFA dinner and auction is closing tomorrow
The event is this Saturday the 28 at 5:30 at the Round Top Public House in Pullman. Tickets cost $52 and must be purchased by tomorrow. The event is a 21 and older-only event. This is one of Pullman FFA’s biggest fundraisers for the year. To RSVP, contact Karen King at 443-848-0001 or pullmanffaalumni@gmail.com.
pullmanradio.com
Paint Night for Adults Tomorrow Night at Colfax Library
At The Center at Colfax Library at 5:30 tomorrow night, Whitman County Library will host an adult paint night. The cost to attend is $15. For more information or to register contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at 509-397-4366 or at sarah@whitcolib.org.
KTVB
Viewpoint: Idaho Gov. Little discusses Moscow murders
Gov. Little said he did have an opportunity to talk with the victims' parents. You can watch the full interview on KTVB's Viewpoint at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Post Register
Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."
KLEWTV
Affected area: Safe for bathing, not consumption, don't wash dishes either
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality office in Lewiston is located within the affected area that was served by the reservoir that ruptured last Wednesday. Inside the DEQ building, the tap water is clear, but a boil water order remains in effect as a precaution. "The reservoir, you typically want...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney believes evidence could be 'attacked'
Pennsylvania defense attorney Jason LaBar, who represented Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, believes evidence mentioned in an affidavit could be "attacked" in court.
pullmanradio.com
No One Hurt When Convertible Full Of Passengers With Top Down Crashes Into Power Pole Near WSU In Alleged DUI Collision
No one was hurt when the driver of a convertible full of passengers crashed into a power pole near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:30 on orchard avenue. Officers say 23-year-old WSU student Swadheen Bhowal was drunk behind the wheel of a convertible with the top down when he crashed into the power pole. The pole was knocked over which caused a power outage in the area. Bhowal fled the scene on foot before returning to the crash. Pullman Police arrested him for drunk driving, reckless driving, and hit and run. Officers say there were more people in the convertible than there were seatbelts.
