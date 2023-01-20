WSU Enrollment Declines Expected To Continue For Another 2 Years-Projection Calls For Nearly 20% Drop Since Pandemic Began

No one was hurt when the driver of a convertible full of passengers crashed into a power pole near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:30 on orchard avenue. Officers say 23-year-old WSU student Swadheen Bhowal was drunk behind the wheel of a convertible with the top down when he crashed into the power pole. The pole was knocked over which caused a power outage in the area. Bhowal fled the scene on foot before returning to the crash. Pullman Police arrested him for drunk driving, reckless driving, and hit and run. Officers say there were more people in the convertible than there were seatbelts.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO