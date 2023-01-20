ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU Enrollment Declines Expected To Continue For Another 2 Years-Projection Calls For Nearly 20% Drop Since Pandemic Began

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 4 days ago
pullmanradio.com

U.S. News ranks WSU global campus among the nation’s best online degrees

U.S. News ranks WSU global campus among the nation’s best online degrees. Five Washington State University online programs were ranked among the best in the nation for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. WSU Global Campus ranked 18th nationally for its undergraduate degrees in the best online bachelor’s programs category with its undergraduate business and psychology programs ranking 12th and 16th. WSU’S online MBA program, from the Carson College of Business, ranked 27th among the nation’s best online programs, and the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture’s online graduate engineering programs ranked 31st in the Best Online Engineering Programs category.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Hires New CFO

Washington State University has hired a new chief financial officer. Leslie Brunelli will take over the job on May 1st. Brunelli replaces Stacy Pearson who was set to retire in December. Pearson delayed her retirement to February 3rd to ensure a successful transition as Brunelli begins the onboarding process. Brunelli comes to WSU from the University of Denver where she was working as the senior vice chancellor for business and financial affairs.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Searching For New Public Works Director

The City of Pullman is searching for a new public works director. The position is opening up as Shawn Kohtz has taken a job with the City of Bozeman. Kohtz was hired to be Pullman Public Works director from Bozeman in June of 2021. His last day is on Monday.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play

PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Paint Night for Adults Tomorrow Night at Colfax Library

At The Center at Colfax Library at 5:30 tomorrow night, Whitman County Library will host an adult paint night. The cost to attend is $15. For more information or to register contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at 509-397-4366 or at sarah@whitcolib.org.
COLFAX, WA
Post Register

Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

No One Hurt When Convertible Full Of Passengers With Top Down Crashes Into Power Pole Near WSU In Alleged DUI Collision

No one was hurt when the driver of a convertible full of passengers crashed into a power pole near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:30 on orchard avenue. Officers say 23-year-old WSU student Swadheen Bhowal was drunk behind the wheel of a convertible with the top down when he crashed into the power pole. The pole was knocked over which caused a power outage in the area. Bhowal fled the scene on foot before returning to the crash. Pullman Police arrested him for drunk driving, reckless driving, and hit and run. Officers say there were more people in the convertible than there were seatbelts.
PULLMAN, WA

