Girl Scout Cookies return to San Angelo, here's where you can find them

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
 5 days ago

Girl Scout Cookie sales have officially returned to San Angelo, here's where you can find the goodies.

It has been one year since the cookie's prices increased. Ami Mizell-Flint, Girl Scout troop leader in San Angelo said each council sets their own prices and the Girl Scouts of Central Texas was one of the last councils to increase its prices.

Prices are $5 a box and the gluten-free cookies are $6 a box.

"Girl Scout cookie season is a great opportunity for girls to learn entrepreneurial skills and how to speak to people in a business interaction," Mizell-Flint said. "Those are skills they can use for the rest of their lives. My favorite part of being a Girl Scout leader is watching the girls' confidence grow."

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Girl Scouts of Central Texas cookie sales:

When will cookies be on sale?

For San Angelo, the sale began on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will conclude Sunday, Feb. 26.

Where can I find Girl Scout cookies?

If you don't know a local Girl Scout, don't worry. The Girl Scouts offer a way to track down the cookie booths through your phone or computer.

Booth sales can be found online at girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies and will be updated as booths are scheduled.

The Cookie Finder mobile app on Apple and Android devices can stop the sudden U-turn when spotting a booth. People can plan their shopping by downloading the app to see when and where booths will be set up.

How long the girls stay at each booth depends on their inventory and what they decide as a troop.

Booths are set up throughout the week from Monday through Sunday at multiple locations in San Angelo including the San Angelo Stadium parking lot, Sam's Club, Ace Hardware, Angelo Bible Church, the Sunset Mall and many more.

Cookie lovers can also call 800-733-0011 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask for extension 709.

What flavors will be available?

This year, there's a new addition to the lineup: Raspberry Rally: thin, crispy cookies infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolaty coating. This new flavor is only available for online orders, according to Mizell-Flint.

And, of course, these classic favorites will return:

  • Adventurefuls
  • Thin Mints
  • Caramel deLites
  • Peanut Butter Patties
  • Lemonades
  • Lemon-ups
  • Trefoils Shortbread
  • Toast-Yay!
  • Do-si-dos Peanut Butter Sandwich
  • Girl Scout S'mores
  • Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten free)
  • Toffee-Tastic (gluten free)

Go to gsctx.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies/meet-the-cookies for more cookie details and ingredients.

