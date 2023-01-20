ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tv20detroit.com

Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

4 men arraigned in attempted theft of Ram trucks from Stellantis plant

(WXYZ) — Four men who allegedly attempted to steal Ram trucks from the Stellantis Plant in Sterling Heights earlier this month were arraigned on charges related to the case. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the men went into the Chrysler Stellantis Plant on January 17 and each stole a Ram truck before attempting to leave the scene. That’s when area police officers responded and secured the parking lot. The men, officials say, rammed the exit gate and a squad car attempting to escape.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

22-year-old man found dead on Southfield Freeway, police say

(WXYZ) — According to police, a 22-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound on the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway. His body was found by the exit ramp heading into I-96. Michigan State Police shut down the northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway to investigate the area early Monday morning. At around 8:10 a.m. police reopened the highway. They say no casing were found in the area where the body was located.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly fifteen years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, Dave transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tanker crash closes I-94 at Mt. Elliott on Detroit's east side

Both directions of I-94 have reopened at Mt. Elliott following a crash involving a tanker semi that was leaking fuel. According to Michigan State Police, officers were dispatched to the area after reports of the crash. They say the driver of the tanker semi was going east and traveling too fast when it lost control and crashed into the median wall.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR LENAWEE, MONROE, AND WAYNE COUNTIES FROM 5:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAPEER, LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 10:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ST. CLAIR AND SANILAC COUNTIES FROM 10 A.M. TO...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

People throughout metro Detroit prep for Wednesday's winter storm

Hundreds of schools are closed and most cities have declared snow emergencies as metro Detroit braces for what's expected to be the biggest snowfall of the season so far. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of metro Detroit until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and depending on where you are, the blast of winter could have a major impact on your rush-hour drive.
DETROIT, MI

