Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Farmington Hills Police finish phase 1 of legal review following shooting target image controversy
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department has finished its first phase of legal review. This comes after a boy scout troop snapped pictures of the department's police shooting targets that allegedly depicted black men. The Farmington Hills Police Chief says the pictures of the targets are a mischaracterization.
Tv20detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer holds town hall discussions ahead of State of the State
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The day before her fifth State of the State address in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took time to hold two small roundtable discussions Tuesday. She met with a group in Brighton to learn about the issues they are most concerned about. “We want to talk...
Tv20detroit.com
Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
Tv20detroit.com
Armed suspect killed by state police after allegedly firing at troopers in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person is dead after allegedly firing gunshots at Michigan State Police Tuesday night. It happened on Terry Street near Glendale Avenue, north of Fullerton Avenue. Michigan State Police said helicopter Trooper 2 was on patrol when a laser light from below was being flashed into...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police releases video of suspect firing shots at helicopter
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police shot and killed an armed suspect who they say fired shots first after shining a laser and shooting at an MSP helicopter. It happened on Terry St. near Glendale on Detroit's west side. Investigators say the man was holed up inside the second floor...
Tv20detroit.com
'A strike could be catastrophic to care' says exec rep for nursing home providers amid worker frustration
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "We take care of our community and it's time for the nursing home owners to take care of us," said nursing home worker Cheryl Mitchell during a recent rally. Mitchell is a member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). "We want higher wages and better...
Tv20detroit.com
4 men arraigned in attempted theft of Ram trucks from Stellantis plant
(WXYZ) — Four men who allegedly attempted to steal Ram trucks from the Stellantis Plant in Sterling Heights earlier this month were arraigned on charges related to the case. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the men went into the Chrysler Stellantis Plant on January 17 and each stole a Ram truck before attempting to leave the scene. That’s when area police officers responded and secured the parking lot. The men, officials say, rammed the exit gate and a squad car attempting to escape.
Tv20detroit.com
Bodycam video captures Sterling Heights police sergeant saving choking baby
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A swift response by the Sterling Heights Police Department saved a baby's life last week. On Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m., police dispatchers received a frantic call from a mom about her 1-year-old in distress. 911 operator: "What's going on there?" Mom: "My daughter,...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor 'Snow Match' program inspires neighbors to help neighbors clear sidewalks
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is all a matter of perspective. You can see all the snow falling and see work, a task you have to take care of, or you can see an opportunity to be kind. Tiffany Ng saw that opportunity and seized it. She spent...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan restaurants, chefs well-represented among James Beard Award semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists for both chefs and restaurants were announced on Wednesday, and Michigan is well-represented in several categories. The final list of nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29 with the winners celebrated in Chicago on June 5. The awards are among the nation's most...
Tv20detroit.com
22-year-old man found dead on Southfield Freeway, police say
(WXYZ) — According to police, a 22-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound on the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway. His body was found by the exit ramp heading into I-96. Michigan State Police shut down the northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway to investigate the area early Monday morning. At around 8:10 a.m. police reopened the highway. They say no casing were found in the area where the body was located.
Tv20detroit.com
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
(WXYZ) — Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly fifteen years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, Dave transitioned to news in 2002.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police say dollar stores are 'soft targets' after 20 armed robberies in 22 days
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A crime spree at dollar stores is catching the attention of Detroit police, who warn these stores are “soft targets.”. Roughly 25% of all dollar stores in the city were robbed this month, with 20 armed robberies in just 22 days. Some of the robberies occurred within minutes of each other.
Tv20detroit.com
Tanker crash closes I-94 at Mt. Elliott on Detroit's east side
Both directions of I-94 have reopened at Mt. Elliott following a crash involving a tanker semi that was leaking fuel. According to Michigan State Police, officers were dispatched to the area after reports of the crash. They say the driver of the tanker semi was going east and traveling too fast when it lost control and crashed into the median wall.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Wednesday
A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR LENAWEE, MONROE, AND WAYNE COUNTIES FROM 5:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAPEER, LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 10:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ST. CLAIR AND SANILAC COUNTIES FROM 10 A.M. TO...
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
Kids struggling with mental health stuck waiting longer for help in the ER
(WXYZ) — While we may be moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health burdens brought on by the coronavirus are still with us. According to a study in JAMA Pediatrics, 1 in 4 children are struggling with depression and 1 in 5 are battling anxiety. When kids and...
Tv20detroit.com
The Clean Love Project aims to get feminine hygiene products to those in need
(WXYZ) — A nonprofit in Romulus is working to make sure women feel clean, loved and empowered by providing feminine hygiene kits. The Clean Love Project launched in 2015. The organization officially became a nonprofit in 2017. "In 2015, I basically was down in Detroit at a Lions game....
Tv20detroit.com
People throughout metro Detroit prep for Wednesday's winter storm
Hundreds of schools are closed and most cities have declared snow emergencies as metro Detroit braces for what's expected to be the biggest snowfall of the season so far. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of metro Detroit until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and depending on where you are, the blast of winter could have a major impact on your rush-hour drive.
Comments / 0