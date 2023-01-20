Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
atozsports.com
Bills: Sean McDermott may have just accidentally revealed the plan for Jordan Poyer
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult decisions to make. One of the biggest will be what the team plans to do with Jordan Poyer. Poyer, a staple to the team and community, is due for a massive contract now that the season is wrapped. The All-Pro safety signed a new...
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott
Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
‘It’s unbelievable;” Bengals fans gather for pre-game party in Buffalo
BUFFALO — It’s less than a day until the Bengals take the field in Highmark Stadium to play the Buffalo Bills. The excitement is palpable as Bengals fans count down the hours to kick off, some even making the hike to Buffalo. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis met...
Peyton Manning at Bills vs. Bengals, son wears Josh Allen jersey
One of the all-time greats in NFL history is taking in Bills vs. Bengals in person–and he’s leaning toward the home team. Or at least his family is. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is at the Bills vs. Bengals Divisional-round matchup on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Cameras spotted him and his son.
Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard
Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills GM Brandon Beane Needs to Take Major Blame for Bills-Bengals Debacle
After the Bills-Bengals playoff game, Bills GM Brandon Beane has some serious work to do after a rough couple of years in the front office. The post Bills GM Brandon Beane Needs to Take Major Blame for Bills-Bengals Debacle appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Micah Hyde Delivers Bittersweet News After Bills Season Ends
The Buffalo Bills lost to the AFC Divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. It was a game that Bills fans would like to forget but sadly, will not for a long time. The Bills have had signs they were not prepared for a game like this but it was still a bit of a shock to some fans, who were used to the Bills winning or close losses. This was different.
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills are playing their most important game of the season today, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is 3 pm today on CBS. This is the first official meeting between the two teams since September of 2019. Their January...
Von Miller’s Controversial Outlook Gives Buffalo Bills Fans Hope
It feels like an end of an era for the Bills. But if you ask Von Miller, it's far from over. He didn't come for just one year. Yesterday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was demoralizing. As a Bills fan, to have this true feeling that "this was the year," makes it feel like, because it ended up not being the year, they won't have a shot at it again. How many Bills fans have you heard that from already?
Has Joe Burrow proven he’s better than Josh Allen? It’s a no brainer
Danny Parkins and Andrew Fillipponi of the Audacy Original Podcast “1st & Pod” talked about Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow taking a step forward and Bills QB Allen taking a step back after the Bengals’ blowout win in Buffalo.
WLKY.com
How to watch Cincinnati Bengals versus Buffalo Bills in AFC Divisional Playoff game on WLKY
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Buffalo for the AFC Divisional Playoff round, a game which is sure to have high emotions after the two teams were unable to finish their game against each other earlier this monthwhen Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. You will...
WLWT 5
Bengals fans celebrate team's winning streak
CINCINNATI — Diane Gamble is fairly typical of Who Dey-lirium this week. She raised up a bagful of Bengals clothing to show us this morning and quipped, "Feel like I went to the grocery store." At the Bengals Pro Shop, quicker than you could say Who Dey, she dropped...
Who Dey nation shows off their Bengals tattoos
Bluemagic Tattoo Lounge has had more people walk through their door, wanting a Bengals inspired tattoo.
