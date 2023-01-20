ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard

Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Micah Hyde Delivers Bittersweet News After Bills Season Ends

The Buffalo Bills lost to the AFC Divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. It was a game that Bills fans would like to forget but sadly, will not for a long time. The Bills have had signs they were not prepared for a game like this but it was still a bit of a shock to some fans, who were used to the Bills winning or close losses. This was different.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Von Miller’s Controversial Outlook Gives Buffalo Bills Fans Hope

It feels like an end of an era for the Bills. But if you ask Von Miller, it's far from over. He didn't come for just one year. Yesterday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was demoralizing. As a Bills fan, to have this true feeling that "this was the year," makes it feel like, because it ended up not being the year, they won't have a shot at it again. How many Bills fans have you heard that from already?
BUFFALO, NY
WLWT 5

Bengals fans celebrate team's winning streak

CINCINNATI — Diane Gamble is fairly typical of Who Dey-lirium this week. She raised up a bagful of Bengals clothing to show us this morning and quipped, "Feel like I went to the grocery store." At the Bengals Pro Shop, quicker than you could say Who Dey, she dropped...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy