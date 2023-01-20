It feels like an end of an era for the Bills. But if you ask Von Miller, it's far from over. He didn't come for just one year. Yesterday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was demoralizing. As a Bills fan, to have this true feeling that "this was the year," makes it feel like, because it ended up not being the year, they won't have a shot at it again. How many Bills fans have you heard that from already?

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO