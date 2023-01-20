Read full article on original website
What reportedly led to Roman Reigns’ Acknowledgement Ceremony for WWE RAW being changed
There was internet speculation that The Rock would appear for Roman Reigns’ Acknowledgement Ceremony that was scheduled for Monday’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW but the segment has been dropped. Instead, there will now be a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted...
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
Potential spoilers for the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW special
The 30th anniversary of WWE RAW special takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. Fightful Select noted the following regarding potential spoilers for the show…. “There was a poker tournament planned for the show. With Ron Simmons on the show, there were plans to have an APA reunion of sorts. The Million Dollar Belt is on scene for the show. We’re told it’s likely to be used for the legends poker tournament.”
Undertaker appears as “The American Badass” on WWE RAW with Kid Rock song
During WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, LA Knight called out any legends to face him in the ring. The Undertaker accepted the challenge as “The American Badass” while riding to the ring on a motorcycle with Kid Rock’s song. LA Knight left the ring and said...
WWE seemingly passes on signing former AEW and Impact Wrestling for the time being
Former AEW and Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae recently received a WWE tryout match but it appears that the company is passing on signing her for the time being. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie commented on the situation…. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in...
Brock Lesnar appears in final segment of WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special
In the main event of WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, Austin Theory defended the United States title against Bobby Lashley in a NoDQ match. For the finish, Lashley put Theory through a table but then Brock Lesnar came to the ring. Lesnar gave Lashley an F5 and then gave Theory an F5 onto Lashley which led to Theory scoring the pinfall victory.
Bianca Belair was originally not going to win the 2021 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match
During an appearance on the Public Enemies podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed that Charlotte Flair was originally planned to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair…. “I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football...
WarGames match type to be included in WWE 2K23 video game
It was announced today that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17th 2023 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC. John Cena will be on the cover of the game and it will offer standard, deluxe, and icon editions. Here are a few details from 2K’s website…. This...
Possible reason why the AEW: Fight Forever video game’s release date hasn’t been announced
In November of 2022, a trailer was released for the new AEW: Fight Forever console video game but a “coming soon” message was displayed and a release date for the game was not confirmed. Matt Black of WrestleZone.com noted that according to a source, there has been a...
Ric Flair says he issued a backstage apology at WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary
During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on his appearance at WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary. Flair talked about meeting up with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to settle their past issues over “The Man” moniker…. “It started out with me and Hunter talking for about an hour, which...
WWE Hall of Famer says he was contacted about RAW’s 30th anniversary but there was no follow-up
During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on if he was asked to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia…. “I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
Match for the January 25th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite changed due to an injury
“Due to injury, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on AEW Dynamite. Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be Ruby Soho fighting Toni Storm one-on-one LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT!”. Here are the...
WWE makes announcement regarding the success of RAW’s 30th anniversary
Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn’s Tribal Court,...
Brian Cage could be leaving AEW in the near future
Brian Cage first signed a contract with AEW in 2020 and his option year was picked up by AEW in early 2022. According to Fightful.com, Cage’s current deal is set to expire in a matter of weeks unless an extension is reached. The site also noted that “there have been feelers within WWE that have gauged the company’s interest in bringing in Cage” but it’s unclear if there is any particular interest from either side.
The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt comment on their segment from RAW’s 30th anniversary
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, The Undertaker made a special appearance in a segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Both Undertaker and Wyatt commented on the segment via Twitter…. Undertaker: “Moments define this industry. This one was special!”. Wyatt: “This moment justified a lifetime...
Sami Zayn found “not guilty for now” in his trial segment on WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary
In the opening segment of WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, there was a “trial” to determine Sami Zayn’s future with the bloodline. Paul Heyman was the “prosecution” and showed footage of Zayn’s questionable actions in recent months. Zayn said he had no defense and Roman Reigns called for Solo Sikoa to deliver a Samoan spike to Zayn. However, Jey Uso stopped Solo and showed footage in defense of Zayn.
WWE reportedly made Steve Austin a “huge money” offer for a match against Roman Reigns
As previously noted, Steve Austin is reportedly open to doing another match following his WWE Wrestlemania 38 appearance. In recent months, there has been speculation about Steve Austin coming back for another match at Wrestlemania 39. The speculation started when Austin published workout videos of himself on his social media accounts.
John Morrison comments on possibly being an entrant in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match
While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star John Morrison commented on possibly being an entrant in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match…. “That wouldn’t be the worst thing. Imagine how cool that would be for WWE. I have a ton of unfinished business. Unfinished business with my frenemy, The Miz, and a ton of people on the roster. In the business of professional wrestling, if you look at the rosters of RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Rampage, Dynamite, IMPACT, MLW, Ring of Honor, NWA, I have a personal history and issues with everybody. Not everybody, but a lot of people on every one of those rosters. It would be great to go back to WWE, it would be great to go to any one of those rosters because there is a ton of unfinished business, a ton of new matchups, and mostly because I like wrestling.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
