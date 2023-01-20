Henrietta, N.Y. — A man on parole for a 2018 robbery is accused of robbing two delivery drivers in Henrietta over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Lehigh Station Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. A victim told police he was delivering food when he was approached by the suspect, who said he had a gun and demanded money and food.

