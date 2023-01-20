ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Doorley to seek fourth term as Monroe County district attorney

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Wednesday she'll seek a fourth term as the county's top prosecutor. Doorley said she accepted the nomination from the Monroe County Republican Party. Doorley became the county's first female district attorney when she was elected in 2011. She has...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Parolee accused of robbing delivery drivers in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — A man on parole for a 2018 robbery is accused of robbing two delivery drivers in Henrietta over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Lehigh Station Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. A victim told police he was delivering food when he was approached by the suspect, who said he had a gun and demanded money and food.
HENRIETTA, NY
Landmark Society of Western NY releases list of 'Five to Revive'

Monroe County, N.Y. — Rochester's beautiful tree canopy is among the projects to receive some extra tender, love, and care this year. On Wednesday, the Landmark Society of Western New York rolled out its 'Five to Revive'- a list of historical properties and resources that will receive investments to remain thriving.
ROCHESTER, NY
Man sentenced for fatal crash in Parma

Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man is slated to spend at least 7 years in prison for a crash that killed a man from Niagara County last year in Parma. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk eastbound on West Ridge Road around 9:45 p.m. March 20, 2022, when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.
LOCKPORT, NY
Four teens, ages 14-15, arrested for driving stolen Kia in Rush

Rush, N.Y. — Four teenagers who allegedly stole a 2018 Kia Soul are charged with criminal possession of stolen property. A deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle being driven with a smashed window on Rush Scottsville Road near the Youth Detention Center around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
RUSH, NY
Irondequoit man convicted of murdering girlfriend

Rochester, N.Y. — Seth Larson, 41, the Irondequoit man accused of killing his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, 37, and dismembering her body in May 2021, has been convicted of murder. A jury handed the decision down Monday afternoon, two weeks after the trial began, finding Larson guilty of all three...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Police looking for missing Rochester teen

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
ROCHESTER, NY
Three men convicted of 2021 murder on Handy Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Three men are now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of murder and weapons charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side in 2021. A jury found Anttwan Brown, 18, Tyron Bryant, 30, and Diamonte Scott, 19, guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Tymir Thomas, 20, Sept. 11, 2021 on Handy Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
Police: 18-year-old man stabbed on Dewey Ave.; Woman, 54, to be charged

Rochester, N.Y — An 18-year-old man was stabbed during what police says was family altercation that turned physical on Dewey Avenue last night around midnight. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case, a 54-year-old woman,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district

Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
East End business owner frustrated by violence

Rochester, N.Y. — A business owner in the East End said a fatal shooting over the weekend is the latest in a wave of crime hitting the popular bar district downtown. Police found the body of Michael Mathis, 25, Saturday night in a parking lot at the corner of East Avenue and Union Street, next to Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta.
ROCHESTER, NY

