Sodus woman accused of threatening to blow up homes to prompt faster police response
Sodus, N.Y. — A Wayne County woman allegedly called 911 and threatened to blow up houses in order to get a faster police response. Deputies were at Christina McCloud-Evans' home Tuesday afternoon to make a warrant arrest on someone else who lived at the home on West Main Street.
Doorley to seek fourth term as Monroe County district attorney
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Wednesday she'll seek a fourth term as the county's top prosecutor. Doorley said she accepted the nomination from the Monroe County Republican Party. Doorley became the county's first female district attorney when she was elected in 2011. She has...
Ontario man accused of violating order of protection, threatening victim and police
Ontario, N.Y. — A Wayne County man faces charges after he allegedly entered a building to make contact with someone who had an order of protection against him, made threats and caused a disturbance. Deputies said Christopher Kowalski, 30, entered a building in Ontario to make contact with the...
Parolee accused of robbing delivery drivers in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A man on parole for a 2018 robbery is accused of robbing two delivery drivers in Henrietta over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Lehigh Station Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. A victim told police he was delivering food when he was approached by the suspect, who said he had a gun and demanded money and food.
Landmark Society of Western NY releases list of 'Five to Revive'
Monroe County, N.Y. — Rochester's beautiful tree canopy is among the projects to receive some extra tender, love, and care this year. On Wednesday, the Landmark Society of Western New York rolled out its 'Five to Revive'- a list of historical properties and resources that will receive investments to remain thriving.
Rochester homicide numbers down in 2022, but city leaders still not satisfied
Rochester, N.Y. — The number of shootings and homicides in the city dropped in 2022. Police Chief David Smith and Mayor Malik Evans said Wednesday there's still much more work to do, but they believe their efforts are making a difference. 2022 started with the murder of Rochester City...
Man sentenced for fatal crash in Parma
Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man is slated to spend at least 7 years in prison for a crash that killed a man from Niagara County last year in Parma. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk eastbound on West Ridge Road around 9:45 p.m. March 20, 2022, when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.
Four teens, ages 14-15, arrested for driving stolen Kia in Rush
Rush, N.Y. — Four teenagers who allegedly stole a 2018 Kia Soul are charged with criminal possession of stolen property. A deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle being driven with a smashed window on Rush Scottsville Road near the Youth Detention Center around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Irondequoit man convicted of murdering girlfriend
Rochester, N.Y. — Seth Larson, 41, the Irondequoit man accused of killing his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, 37, and dismembering her body in May 2021, has been convicted of murder. A jury handed the decision down Monday afternoon, two weeks after the trial began, finding Larson guilty of all three...
Police looking for missing Rochester teen
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out
Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
New Year's Day hit-and-run victim's sister charged with manslaughter
Rochester, N.Y. — The new year began with tragedy for several friends in Rochester, following a crash early New Year's Day on Denver Street. Charlaura Lockhart, 33, was killed. Her friend Jasmine Haskell, who was also in the back seat, broke her leg in three places. "I cried. I...
Three men convicted of 2021 murder on Handy Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Three men are now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of murder and weapons charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side in 2021. A jury found Anttwan Brown, 18, Tyron Bryant, 30, and Diamonte Scott, 19, guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Tymir Thomas, 20, Sept. 11, 2021 on Handy Street.
Police: 18-year-old man stabbed on Dewey Ave.; Woman, 54, to be charged
Rochester, N.Y — An 18-year-old man was stabbed during what police says was family altercation that turned physical on Dewey Avenue last night around midnight. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case, a 54-year-old woman,...
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district
Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a boy reported missing in Rochester. Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was last seen Friday at his home on Cedar Street. Police said he might be in Greece. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Rochester Police Crime Stoppers, Locust Club host second annual Valentine Day's raffle
Rochester, N.Y. - Crime Stoppers and the RPD Locust Club announced their second annual Valentine's Day raffle. It benefits the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and the Locust Club scholarship fund, which was recently renamed the Anthony Mazurkiewicz Memorial Scholarship Fund. BACKGROUND | City in mourning: Veteran Rochester Police officer killed...
Firearms safety trainer on gun safety for children: 'You can never be safe enough'
Gates, N.Y. — Incidents of guns getting in the wrong hands have recently made national headlines. In Virginia, a six-year-old is accused of shooting his teacher. In Indiana, a man was recently arrested after his four-year-old was seen on security video, playing with a loaded gun. Hearing about stories...
East End business owner frustrated by violence
Rochester, N.Y. — A business owner in the East End said a fatal shooting over the weekend is the latest in a wave of crime hitting the popular bar district downtown. Police found the body of Michael Mathis, 25, Saturday night in a parking lot at the corner of East Avenue and Union Street, next to Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta.
